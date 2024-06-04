Oppenheimer Expands Its Global Investment Banking Capabilities with the Addition of Martin Chamberlin

Highly experienced, London-based banker to lead firm's newly established Healthcare M&A practice

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer Europe (Oppenheimer) — a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, the leading investment bank and wealth manager (NYSE: OPY) — announced today a further expansion of its European investment banking footprint with the addition of Martin Chamberlin.

Based in London, Chamberlin will serve as a Managing Director and Head of European Healthcare. In that role, he will lead the firm's newly established European healthcare practice and report to Max Lami, Chief Executive Officer of Oppenheimer Europe.

"Martin's arrival comes at a key time for Oppenheimer, allowing the firm to service our clients in Europe in the strategically important healthcare sector," Lami said. "As we continue to cement Oppenheimer as a leading global advisory and capital markets firm, Martin will build a European-based practice that will complement our highly successful healthcare investment banking business in North America."

Chamberlin joins Oppenheimer with over 20 years of experience. During his career, he has advised a broad range of corporate, private equity and infrastructure fund clients across the healthcare space. Most recently, Chamberlin was a Managing Director with RBC Capital Markets, where he worked on the firm's European Healthcare Investment Banking team.

"I am excited to start working with Martin," said Leigh Webb, Managing Director and Head of Financial Sponsor Coverage for Europe. "As the firm continues to establish itself as a key strategic advisor to M&A-focused private equity funds and fund placement advisory groups in the UK and across Europe, Martin's extensive track record in the healthcare sector will enable us to partner with a wide variety of funds looking to acquire platform businesses and get the most out of their healthcare assets."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Oppenheimer Europe Limited

Oppenheimer Europe Limited (Oppenheimer), a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange) provides financial services to EMEA-based institutions and corporations across corporate finance, equities, fixed income, debt capital markets and portfolio strategy research.

Contact:

Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852

mdugan@haventower.com