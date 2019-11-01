Oppenheimer Appoints an Additional Senior Banker to the Frankfurt Office

LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co Inc.* ("Oppenheimer") a leading global investment bank and wealth manager is pleased to announce the appointment of Lars Dürschlag as Managing Director Germany within its EMEA Investment Banking Division. Lars will be based in Frankfurt and will report to Max Lami, Head of Investment Banking for the region. He will support Oppenheimer with the implementation of a coverage strategy around small and mid-sized companies in Germany. Lars will work closely with Jens Munk, who successfully established the Frankfurt office and will continue to work with Oppenheimer in a senior advisory capacity.

Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Lars worked at Bryan, Garnier & Co, Fox Corporate Finance, HSBC and Deutsche Private Equity. His previous clients include Canon's German business services division, Novaled, the OLED technology firm, the fibre composites specialist Cotesa as well as communication services group D+S Europe.

"We are proud to be bringing such a talented and experienced banker on board," said Max Lami. "The Frankfurt office is on track to take its place among Oppenheimer's key international hubs – alongside London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong."

Lars holds an MBA from the London Business School with a concentration in Finance and Private Equity.

