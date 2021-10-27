Opioid Analgesics Sales to Grow by 1.7X through 2031 as the Demand for Post-Surgery Pain Management Continues to Rise: Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' (FMI's) latest survey provides an unbiased analysis of the opioid analgesics market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period (2021-2031). It also examines the demand outlook of the market in terms of drug class, indication, route of administration, end user, and region over the coming decade.

DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per an exhaustive study by FMI, the Global Opioid Analgesics Market is anticipated to reach US$ 65.8 billion by 2031. In response to surging demand for post-surgery pain management and focus on novel drug formulations for analgesics, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2031, in comparison to the 4.2% CAGR registered from 2106 to 2020.

Opioid analgesics market is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, neuropathic pain, and orthopedic diseases. Opioids are extensively used for anesthesia, cough suppression, cancer pain management, and treatment of several other conditions. In addition to this, the development of novel analgesics with fewer side effects is expected to spur sales by 1.7X through 2031.

A considerable rise in the number of surgical procedures has been reported in the last few years. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), around 11.3 million surgeries were reported across the world in 2019. As opioids are used as medications for managing and reducing pain post-surgeries, the surgical pain indication segment is anticipated to account for nearly 45.9% of the total sales by 2031.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14043

As per FMI, Europe is projected to account for a considerable share in the global market, exhibiting sales growth at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2031. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of favorable medical reimbursement policies in the U.K and Germany.

"Commercialization of non-abusive opioids and increasing availability of opioid analgesics through online distribution channels are expected to accelerate the sales of opioid analgesics," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Opioid Analgesics Market Study

The U.S. is anticipated to lead the market in North America , accounting for nearly 86% of the overall sales in 2021.

, accounting for nearly 86% of the overall sales in 2021. Sales of opioid analgesics in Germany are estimated to total US$ 2.2 billion , growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the assessment period.

are estimated to total , growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the assessment period. The market in India is forecast to account for 35.4% of the sales in South Asia , expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2031.

is forecast to account for 35.4% of the sales in , expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2031. China is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for opioid analgesics in East Asia , contributing around 54.2% of the sales revenue in the region by 2021 end.

is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for opioid analgesics in , contributing around 54.2% of the sales revenue in the region by 2021 end. Among drug class verticals, oxycodone is estimated to dominate the segment accounting for more than 19% of the global demand in 2021.

Key Drivers

Surging demand for facial and body aesthetics in response to the rising number of aesthetic surgical procedures such as breast implantation, eyelid surgeries, and abdominoplasty conducted worldwide will spur the sales across surgical pain segment.

Increasing adoption of opioid maintenance treatment (OMT) for treating opioid dependence (OD) across Germany , the U.K., the U.S., and others are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Restraints

Side effects associated with opioid analgesics such as drowsiness, nausea, constipation, clouded thinking, and psychological & physical addiction are hampering the market growth.

Stringent government regulation and guidelines regarding manufacturing, storage, marketing, and selling of opioid products are restraining the growth of opioid analgesics.

Discover more about the opioid analgesics analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14043

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers are emphasizing on launching new and revised products to enhance their product portfolios. Strategies such as product approvals, partnerships, agreements, merger, facility expansion, and collaborations are expected to assist market players strengthen their footprint and gain a competitive edge over other players. For instance,

In May 2020 , Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., an American specialty pharmaceutical company, announced entering into merger agreement with a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, Zyla Life Sciences. The merger will assist companies to expand their product portfolio of inflammation, neurology, and chronic pain medications.

, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., an American specialty pharmaceutical company, announced entering into merger agreement with a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, Zyla Life Sciences. The merger will assist companies to expand their product portfolio of inflammation, neurology, and chronic pain medications. In September 2018 , Novartis, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation, announced signing an agreement for marketing, distribution, and sales, of well-known pain medicine brands such as Cataflam (diclofenac potassium) and Voltaren (diclofenac sodium) in Thailand , Malaysia and Philippines .



, Novartis, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation, announced signing an agreement for marketing, distribution, and sales, of well-known pain medicine brands such as Cataflam (diclofenac potassium) and Voltaren (diclofenac sodium) in , and . Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [Johnson & Johnson]

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc)

Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [Endo International plc]

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. [Assertio Holdings, Inc.]

More Valuable Insights on Opioid Analgesics Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global opioid analgesics market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in opioid analgesics market with detailed segmentation:

By Drug Class:

Morphine

Codeine

Fentanyl

Meperidine

Methadone

Tramadol

Oxycodone

Dextromethorphan

Buprenorphine

Others

By Indication:

Surgical Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Other

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

Other

By End User:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Get customized report as per your requirement - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14043

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into opioid analgesics market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for opioid analgesics market between 2021 and 2031

Opioid analgesics market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Opioid analgesics market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

FMI is hosting a talk show in collaboration with SPRING to uncover the paths of latest innovations in packaging. Join our Talk show "The Rise of Intelligent Packaging' by registering here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/event/the-rise-of-intelligent-packaging

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/opioid-analgesics-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/opioid-analgesics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights