Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Worth $32.4 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operational Technology (OT) Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to 32.4 billion USD by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some of the factors that are driving the market growth include the increased use of digital technologies in industrial systems, stringent government regulations related to CIP to boost the adoption of OT security solutions, and convergence of IT and OT systems to fuel OT security market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18524133

Browse in-depth TOC on "Operational Technology (OT) Security Market"

349 – Tables

51 – Figures

295 – Pages

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is projected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the OT security market is segmented into two categories: on-premises and cloud. The cloud-based deployment mode of OT security solutions provides organizations with cloud-based solutions that offer scalability, speed, and enhanced OT security. With the deployment of more applications on the cloud, there is an enhancement in the need for cloud-based OT security solutions among SMEs and large enterprises. The cloud-based OT security solutions are preferred over on-premises security solutions because they provide a cost-effective approach for enterprises across industries to enhance cybersecurity. In addition to this, the cloud-based solution for OT security help organizations in reducing the cost associated with expensive hardware equipment required for storage, power, and cooling. The cost incurred for IT maintenance by any organization is also reduced because of the cloud-based deployment mode and thus the cloud segment is projected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecasted period.

By verticals, the manufacturing segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Among the verticals, the manufacturing vertical is dominating the market size of OT security solutions. The increasing attacks on the manufacturing vertical imply that there is a crucial need for companies with OT infrastructure responsibility that is required to secure the endpoints of their OT systems and networks. The drivers for market size growth of the OT security solutions include the requirement of OT security solutions and services to help organizations overcome operational challenges, overcome the challenges associated with the cost of supplies and increased cost of inventory management, resulting in the increment of OT security solutions demand in the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18524133

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The OT security market is segmented into five regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific comprises emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia Pacific that are adopting OT solutions rapidly because of effective government regulations and technological advancements. The driving factors for the growth of OT solutions in the region include sector-specific cybersecurity, R&D, and PPPs. Most of the organizations in the Asia region are finding OT security very important for their business security and are taking learnings from developed countries such as Americas and Europe. These factors have resulted in the highest CAGR growth for the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

Major vendors in the global OT security market include Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Forescout (US), Tenable (US), Check Point (Israel), FireEye (TRELLIX) (US), Zscaler (US), Okta (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Darktrace (UK), CyberArk (US), BeyondTrust (US), Microsoft (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Nozomi Networks (Switzerland), Sophos (UK), TripWire (US), Radiflow(Israel), SentinelOne (US), Thales (France), Bayshore Networks (OPSWAT) (US), Rapid7 (US), Qualys (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), SCADAfence (US), Armis (US), Cydome (Israel), Mission Secure (US), Ordr (US), Rumble Inc (US), and SIGA (OT solutions) (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=18524133

Browse Adjacent Market: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market by Component (Solution and Services), Solution, Security type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database security), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Component, Solution (Physical Safety and Security (Video Surveillance Systems, Screening and Scanning) and Cybersecurity (Encryption, Threat Intelligence)), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/operational-technology-ot-security-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/operational-technology-ot-security.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets