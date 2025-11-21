Operational Technology Market to Reach USD 364.74 Billion by 2030 | According to DataM Intelligence

News provided byDataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP
AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Operational Technology (OT) Market Size was valued at USD 210.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 364.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a strong CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid convergence of Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT), along with the rising adoption of IIoT, industrial automation, real-time analytics, and cyber-physical systems, is transforming how factories, utilities, and industrial enterprises operate.
Across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, automotive, mining, power grids, aerospace, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, organizations are modernizing legacy OT environments to increase reliability, reduce downtime, enhance worker safety, and enable predictive maintenance. The demand for smarter, connected industrial control systems is moving OT ecosystems into the next era of Industry 4.0, digital twins, edge intelligence, and autonomous operations.
Industrial Momentum: Why OT is Entering a Hyper-Digital Decade
Global industries are undergoing large-scale modernization driven by:
- Growing cyber-physical risks and rising OT cybersecurity mandates
- 5G-enabled IIoT expansion in factories and energy infrastructure
- AI-driven predictive maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime by 25–40%
- Increasing adoption of robotics, automation, and machine vision systems
- Demand for operational resilience and energy efficiency
- Shift from legacy SCADA/PLC systems to smart distributed control
As global manufacturing transitions into autonomous and semi-autonomous production environments, the OT landscape is becoming one of the fastest-growing segments in the industrial digitalization space.
Segmentation Analysis
By Component (Human Machine Interface, Control System)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
HMI systems accounted for approximately 38% of the OT market in 2024, contributing nearly USD 79.8 billion. HMIs play a central role in industrial visualization, enabling operators to interact with machines, monitor processes, identify faults, and streamline workflows. The transition from traditional panel-based HMIs to advanced touchscreens, augmented reality interfaces, and cloud-connected dashboards is accelerating adoption. Modern HMIs are increasingly integrated with AI-driven analytics, enabling real-time decision-making and remote asset management.
Control Systems
Control systems-PLC, SCADA, DCS, PACs, and safety instrumented systems-dominated the market with 62% share, valued at USD 130.2 billion in 2024. Industries depend heavily on robust control architectures to ensure consistent production, safety compliance, and regulatory adherence. The shift toward networked, modular, and programmable automation systems is expanding demand for advanced control systems capable of multi-plant connectivity, predictive interventions, and autonomous optimization.
By Network Technology (Wired, Wireless)
Wired Networks
Wired OT networks held nearly 72% market share in 2024-equivalent to USD 151.2 billion-owing to their reliability in mission-critical environments. Industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and power distribution continue to prefer Ethernet-based industrial networks due to deterministic performance, minimal interference, and superior security.
Wireless Networks
Wireless OT networks represented 28% share (USD 58.8 billion) and are rapidly gaining traction driven by 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and private cellular deployments. Wireless connectivity is essential for mobile robotics, remote monitoring, worker safety systems, and asset tracking in large manufacturing campuses and mining fields. By 2030, wireless OT penetration is expected to double due to widespread adoption of industrial IoT sensors and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).
By End-User Industries
Oil & Gas
Oil & gas remained one of the largest OT consumers in 2024 with USD 34 billion spending. The sector relies heavily on distributed control systems, pipeline monitoring, predictive analytics, and remote drilling operations to ensure safety and efficiency. Digital oilfields, LNG automation, and upstream remote operations centers (ROCs) are strengthening OT investments.
Food & Beverages
The F&B sector accounted for around USD 18.5 billion, driven by increasing automation in packaging, quality inspection, contamination control, and cold-chain operations.
Pharmaceuticals
Pharma contributed USD 16.2 billion, accelerated by stringent regulatory requirements, serialization mandates, and high adoption of electronic batch records and automated cleanrooms.
Chemicals
Chemical plants invested USD 19.8 billion, focusing on process automation, reactor control, safety systems, and hazardous-area monitoring.
Energy & Power
Energy & power utilities-representing USD 29 billion-are modernizing OT systems across grid automation, load balancing, substation monitoring, and renewable energy integration.
Metals & Mining
This segment contributed USD 22.5 billion, led by demand for autonomous hauling systems, heavy-equipment automation, and hazardous-environment monitoring.
Pulp & Paper
Estimated at USD 8.1 billion, OT adoption in pulp & paper is fueled by demand for real-time quality control, water optimization, and automation upgrades.
Automotive
Automotive manufacturing accounted for USD 24.6 billion, driven by EV production lines, robotics, welding automation, and machine vision.
Aerospace & Defense
A&D contributed USD 14.3 billion, utilizing OT systems for precision manufacturing, composite machining, and mission-critical safety engineering.
Semiconductor & Electronics
Representing USD 27.9 billion, the semiconductor industry is one of the fastest adopters of OT due to cleanroom automation, wafer inspection systems, and ultra-precision robotics.
Medical Devices
With USD 10.4 billion, the medical device sector is deploying OT for quality compliance, digital traceability, and high-precision manufacturing.
Machine Manufacturing & Others
Machine manufacturing accounted for USD 15.7 billion, driven by CNC automation, robotic integration, and predictive maintenance.
Regional Insights: U.S. & Japan Continue Leading Global OT Modernization
United States
The U.S. accounted for 35% of the global OT market in 2024, equivalent to USD 73.5 billion.
Growth is driven by:
- Higher industrial automation penetration
- Large-scale IIoT and edge intelligence deployments
- Cybersecurity modernization across energy & manufacturing
- Rapid investments in semiconductor fabrication under CHIPS Act
- Rising demand for OT systems in EV, aerospace, and defense
The U.S. saw a 14% YoY increase in OT cybersecurity spending and 21% growth in IIoT device installations in the past 12 months.
Japan
Japan represented 10% of the global OT market, equal to USD 21 billion. Japanese industries continue to lead in precision manufacturing, robotics, and smart factory initiatives.
Key Highlights:
- Over 11,000 new industrial robots deployed in 2024
- Smart factory adoption increased 26% YoY
- OT cybersecurity investment grew 18% due to rising threats
- Major OEMs expanding digital twins and cloud-connected control systems
Japan's strong industrial base in automotive, electronics, machine tools, and semiconductors ensures continuous OT demand through 2030.
Competitive Landscape: Leading OT Technology Providers
The global operational technology market is dominated by multinational automation and control system giants with deep portfolios across PLCs, DCS, HMI, SCADA, robotics, industrial software, and OT cybersecurity.
Key Market Leaders Include:
- Siemens AG
- ABB Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- General Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
These companies collectively influence more than 60% of global OT spending, driven by strong industrial footprints, advanced automation technologies, and strategic cloud partnerships.
Top 5 Emerging Players in the Global Operational Technology (OT) Market
1. Claroty (USA)
- One of the world's most advanced OT, IoT, and IIoT cybersecurity platforms.
- Expanding rapidly into critical infrastructure (energy, water, manufacturing).
- Strong technology for asset visibility, threat detection, and secure remote access.
- Backed by major investors including Schneider Electric and Softbank.
- Positioned as a leading alternative to legacy OT monitoring systems.
2. Dragos Inc. (USA)
- World-renowned for industrial control system (ICS) threat intelligence.
- Focused on protecting OT in power utilities, oil & gas, manufacturing, and defense.
- Best-in-class ICS incident response + analyst-driven threat detection.
- Heavy expansion in APAC and Europe for national critical infrastructure security.
- Considered one of the fastest-growing companies in industrial cybersecurity.
3. Nozomi Networks (USA / Switzerland)
- Leader in AI-driven OT & IoT visibility for smart factories and critical infrastructure.
- Strong partnerships with Microsoft, IBM, Schneider, and Fortinet.
- Uses machine learning for anomaly detection + predictive maintenance.
- Rapid adoption in energy grids, utilities, smart cities, and transportation networks.
- Growing due to rising OT–IT convergence needs.
4. PTC – Kepware (USA)
- Provides KepServerEX, one of the most widely adopted emerging OT connectivity platforms.
- Specializes in industrial interoperability across PLCs, SCADA, historians, and ERP/Cloud.
- Critical enabler for Industry 4.0, bridging OT assets into digital transformation initiatives.
- Strong demand in manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and oil & gas.
- Known for OT–IT bridging and lightweight deployment even in legacy plants.
5. Radiflow (Israel)
- Fast-growing OT cybersecurity startup focused on industrial IoT + ICS network protection.
- Strong in risk assessment, digital twins for OT security, and continuous threat monitoring.
- Adoption growing in building automation, oil & gas, utilities, and smart infrastructure.
- Cost-effective alternative for mid-sized industrial customers.
- Gaining traction due to Europe's strict cybersecurity laws (NIS2).
Future Outlook: Operational Technology Will Define Industry 4.0 and Autonomous Manufacturing
The future of OT will be shaped by:
- AI-driven factories with autonomous decision-making
- Edge computing platforms enabling real-time event response
- Digital twins for plants, grids, and heavy equipment
- Unified IT-OT security architectures
- Sensor-rich IIoT ecosystems driving asset intelligence
- Robotics, cobots, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs)
- 5G-enabled, software-defined industrial networks
By 2030, more than 70% of global factories will operate with integrated IT-OT systems, enabling predictive, reliable, and safer industrial operations
