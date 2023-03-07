Operational Solutions: New Drone Alert Service enables cost-effective situational intelligence

READING, England, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Operational Solutions are pleased to announce the release of an innovative new product, Drone Alert Service (DAS). DAS will provide users with a truly cost-effective, hardware-free, and intuitive drone detection solution.

DAS is available through a range of subscription-based offerings, meaning that users can be alerted to drone activity in their perimeter, and view three years' worth of historic data where available to better understand activity and trends for as little as £24 a day.

Accessible from a fixed IP address, DAS harnesses an array of remote sensors to rapidly detect drones entering pre-determined perimeters, and present users with a real-time overview of incursions. The interface delivers actionable insights, enabling users to understand drone activity at a glance and coordinate the most effective response possible.

DAS comes at a time when drones are more commonplace than ever. Consistently evolving in capability, drones can quickly enter secure perimeters to disrupt operations, damage assets, and conduct unauthorised surveillance in many unique ways.

Previously, users have had to counter this risk by investing in costly equipment, licenses, and training to navigate the rising risks of drone incursions and their effect on perimeter security. DAS removes this need entirely, offering seamless access to alerts and insights through a responsive online interface. With no previous user experience required, or ongoing system maintenance costs to consider, any user can now take advantage of greater situational intelligence on drone activity.

Through this release, OSL hopes to empower a wide range of industries, from private residencies to engineering plants and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), to gain an advanced understanding of their airspace, enabling safer spaces for all.

Speaking on DAS, Operational Solutions Ltd CEO Mark Legh-Smith says:

"As the first of its kind in the UK, DAS represents a new era of drone detection – one that removes significant barriers to provide extensive insights above all else. I'm thrilled to be releasing DAS, and to be equipping any user with the information needed to help create safer spaces."

About OSL

Founded in 2010, OSL provides situational intelligence to create safer spaces on the ground and in the air. As a global leader, OSL offers the complete solutions and industry expertise needed to detect, monitor and proactively resolve risk – creating safer spaces for people and the planet.

