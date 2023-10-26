Opera GX Reveals New RGX Update, Enabling Users to Enhance Videos and Images to Premium Quality Without Spending a Cent

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera GX, the browser for gamers, today announced a major update to its RGX Mode that enhances videos and images during your web-surfing adventures. Opera GX has once again seamlessly integrated improved rendering and quality enhancement for videos and images to give you a turbocharged browsing experience without having to pop open your PC case.

While GPU manufacturers would have you max out your credit for a new graphics card, Opera GX users don't need the latest hardware, a premium subscription, or to sit through a series of unskippable ads – they can enjoy the high-definition visual feast right in their browser for free. The new RGX mode also has the "Split Preview" option, which allows you to see the improvements you're making to graphics in real time by moving your cursor across the image or video.

"After Opera GX originally announced RGX 1.0 in December 2022, we knew people would think our high-def promises sounded too good to be true. That's why, with this round of updates, we also added a preview window so users can see the improvements for themselves and put the improved RGX Mode to the test," said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director at Opera GX.

To set up RGX, simply access the RGX sub-menu and set your effect preferences by adjusting the sliders for video and images according to what looks best to your eye. Customizable sliders allow users to fine-tune and adjust the intensity of the enhancements, letting them find the precise configuration that looks best with their setup and optimally suits their needs.

"With hardware prices skyrocketing and video streaming services all but forcing premium subscriptions on consumers, we wanted to bring our users a seamless way to ensure they're getting sharper images and videos without the price tag or commitment. RGX provides that same feast for the eyes without starving the wallet," Kocemba concluded.

Download Opera GX, activate RGX Mode, and you'll forever be able to watch your favorite content in YouTube Premium quality for YouTube 2006 prices. Learn more at www.opera.com/gx.

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users kill the most resource-draining tabs, and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browsers and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com and on X @InvestorOpera.

