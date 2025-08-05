OpenWay Expands into Francophone Africa, Bringing Access to the Best-in-Class Way4 Payment Platform Together with Local Expertise

CASABLANCA, Morocco and BRUSSELS, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay, the global leader behind the award-winning Way4 digital payment platform, has officially expanded into Francophone Africa, empowering banks and fintechs in the region with access to its globally recognized payment technology and local service infrastructure.

As part of its commitment to accelerating fintech innovation across the African continent, OpenWay is taking two strategic steps in Francophone Africa:

1. Making its award-winning Way4 platform available to banks and fintechs throughout the region

OpenWay has signed a long-term technology partnership with a leading tier-1 bank in Morocco to support its ambitious digital transformation roadmap. This milestone makes it possible for banks and fintechs across Morocco and Tunisia to adopt Way4, a best-in-class digital payments solution recognized by Gartner and Datos.

By entering the Francophone African market, OpenWay extends its support to visionary institutions building Africa's next-generation payment infrastructure. Way4 has already been chosen by financial leaders in Africa such as Equity Bank in Kenya and rising fintech SanuPay in Ethiopia.

Way4 offers a unique set of capabilities that enable financial institutions to:

Launch digital-first, real-time, 24/7 payment services across issuing, acquiring, and processing

Accelerate time-to-market with flexible, configurable architecture

Consolidate all payment products—cards, digital wallets, A2A transfers, merchant services, crypto, and CBDC—on a single platform

Ensure enterprise-grade security, reliability, and compliance

Seamlessly scale operations across regions and continents without functional constraints

2. Establishing a local team in North Africa

To provide tailored support, OpenWay is forming a dedicated local team in Francophone North Africa. Clients in Morocco and Tunisia now benefit from regional service reinforced by OpenWay's global delivery expertise and a deep bench of industry specialists.

This local presence is further enhanced by collaboration with partners and professionals from Sub-Saharan Africa, ensuring regional relevance and cultural proximity in every client engagement.

"Progress in Africa is not a solo act—it is a community journey," says Jean-Philippe Wolyniec, Regional Sales Director, OpenWay. "We are proud to co-create impact with our clients and support their mission to deliver inclusive, secure, and future-ready payment experiences."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742624/OpenWay_Logo.jpg