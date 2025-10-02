OpenSolar launches AI technology for solar professionals and completes $20m Equity Raise

OpenSolar to extend their technology investment in AI to support solar installers globally and accelerate the energy transition.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSolar, a software platform serving more than 25,000 solar installer businesses in over 160 countries, announced new equity financing from leading technology investors including Titanium Ventures, Google, 2150 Sustainability Fund, and other investors.

With the recent release of OpenSolar 3.0, OpenSolar has introduced new AI technology that automates much of the solar installer's workflow, improving efficiency for the installer and creating an enhanced homeowner experience. The company aims to connect the world's energy consumers, professionals and suppliers with the technology layer that enables efficiency and scale.

OpenSolar has now secured $20m in equity financing to further invest in its AI technology solutions and to expand global coverage.

Leveraging Google's Solar API data, OpenSolar has built a platform that is used by installers to design highly accurate solar energy solutions for home and business owners, together with a wide range of tools including sales proposals, project management and payments systems, finance solutions, hardware ordering and inventory management. These services are provided at no cost to the installer, with revenue from partners in manufacturing, finance and distribution funding OpenSolar's product development.

"The ability for any contractor to access world class software and imagery for free, is supporting the rapid transition to low-cost clean energy." said Andrew Birch ("Birchy"), co-founder and CEO of OpenSolar. "OpenSolar technology has facilitated 6,000,000 solar system designs resulting in $10bn worth of solar sales, since inception. With the next generation of AI tools, we can take solar growth to the next level, reduce the cost of delivery and help take solar to 50% of energy globally by 2035."

About OpenSolar

Founded in 2017, OpenSolar is on a mission to accelerate solar adoption worldwide by providing innovative software and a unique business model—the world's first completely free-to-use solar operating system for solar installers. OpenSolar supports the entire solar workflow, from AI-powered customer self-serve estimates, to industry-leading design accuracy with interactive proposals, financing and payment tools, and integrated hardware purchasing and project management, all in one seamless platform.

Instead of charging licensing fees to solar installers, OpenSolar generates revenue through partnerships with hardware and finance providers. This approach allows installers to save money on software costs while using cutting-edge tools to manage and grow their businesses. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, OpenSolar is used by more than 25,000 solar professionals in 160+ countries worldwide, supported by a global, remote team.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788190/OpenSolar_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Patrick Crane – patrick@opensolar.com