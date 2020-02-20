Opening of SKEMA Business School's 7th Campus in South Africa.

The official ceremony was held in the presence of SKEMA representatives and their counterparts from the school's local partner – Stellenbosch University. The Consul General of France, Laurent Amar, and representatives from CCI France - South Africa were also present at the event, which marked the beginning of a new 'glocal adventure' for the school.

While addressing the students, Alice Guilhon, dean of SKEMA, said, "You are pioneers; I hope you will make the most of this new adventure in South Africa. This experience will likely change you profoundly. You will learn a lot in terms of lifestyle, openness and cultural diversity. You will go on to become the first SKEMA ambassadors in South Africa and show that the globalisation of education is definitely an asset, a competitive advantage for students, society and businesses in particular."

Emeritus professor Michael Osbaldeston, associate director of quality services at EFMD and strategic advisor for Southern Africa at SKEMA Business School, asserted: "'I believe that the opportunities here are limitless. Besides an increasing number of SKEMA's undergraduate and postgraduate students having access to Stellenbosch University's programmes and facilities, we look forward to welcoming Stellenbosch students at SKEMA's campuses across the world, as we have done with our other partners across the world."

During the initial few days, various activities have been planned to help these 'pioneer' students settle down and discover their environment. They will get the opportunity to explore the city of Cape Town, the Cape of Good Hope, and the surroundings of the campus – nestled in the heart of the mountains and surrounded by vineyards – as well as the rich student life of the town of Stellenbosch.

