OpenBox AI Launches First Enterprise AI Trust Platform Built for Everyone, Backed by $5M Seed Round

As the White House unveils its National AI Legislative Framework and the EU AI Act enters enforcement, OpenBox delivers the governance infrastructure regulators are demanding — available for every organization, from day one.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The governance crisis in enterprise AI is no longer theoretical. On 20 March 2026, the Trump Administration unveiled a comprehensive National AI Legislative Framework — its most ambitious federal AI policy move to date — calling for consistent national standards that guard against AI-enabled fraud, protect consumers, and accelerate responsible deployment across American industry. Simultaneously, the EU AI Act's compliance obligations for high-risk AI systems are now in force. Together, these milestones mark a new era: AI governance has become a regulatory and boardroom imperative, not a future consideration.

Today, OpenBox announces its public launch and a $5 million seed funding round led by Tykhe Ventures, bringing enterprise-grade AI governance infrastructure to every organization deploying AI agents, regardless of size, geography, or budget.

WHY NOW: THE REGULATORY RECKONING HAS ARRIVED

AI agents — autonomous systems that access data, call APIs, and make decisions without human review — are proliferating at a pace that governance frameworks have not kept up with. Gartner projects that by the end of 2026, task-specific AI agents will be embedded in 40% of enterprise software applications, up from less than 5% in 2025. Yet the infrastructure to manage them responsibly has been missing.

The Trump Administration's National AI Legislative Framework directly addresses this gap, calling on Congress to combat AI-enabled scams, protect intellectual property, and ensure AI systems strengthen — rather than undermine — American communities and businesses. For enterprises operating under this framework, demonstrating agentic AI governance is now a compliance obligation, not an option.

In Europe, the EU AI Act is already in effect for high-risk applications, demanding audit trails, runtime policy enforcement, cryptographic attestation, and demonstrable risk controls. For multinationals operating across jurisdictions, the compliance burden is compounding fast.

WHAT OPENBOX DOES

OpenBox turns opaque AI agent behavior into governed, attested execution. Where most monitoring tools analyze behavior after the fact, OpenBox enforces identity, authorization, and policy at the point of execution — before actions take effect. This is the difference between a security camera and a lock on the door.

The platform delivers the full compliance infrastructure that regulated environments require:

Real-time audit trails and cryptographic attestation, ready for regulatory inspection

Human-in-the-loop oversight controls for high-stakes agentic decisions

Cross-organization trust infrastructure for multi-agent, multi-vendor deployments

Cognitive behavior analysis that detects agent goal drift before it becomes material risk

Dynamic agent risk scoring that adapts controls to observed behavior — not static rules

OpenBox integrates natively with Temporal, n8n, Mastra, LangChain, AWS, and Cursor requiring no architectural changes. The entire platform — including its most advanced governance features — is available with no usage limits, from day one.

"The regulatory reckoning for AI agents is no longer a future event — it is happening now. Enterprises that cannot demonstrate governance of their AI systems face real and growing exposure. We backed OpenBox because the team combines the technical depth to build this right with the regulatory experience to understand precisely what enterprises and regulators require. That combination is rare, and the window to define this category is now."

— Prashant Malik, Co-creator of Apache Cassandra & General Partner, Tykhe Ventures

THE DEMOCRATIZATION IMPERATIVE

Enterprise AI governance has historically been the preserve of organizations with the resources to build it in-house. OpenBox was founded on the conviction that the infrastructure to trust AI agents should be as accessible as the agents themselves.

"AI agents are being democratized at remarkable speed. The infrastructure to trust them should be too. We built OpenBox so that a five-person fintech in Lagos and a 50,000-person bank in London both have access to the same enterprise-grade AI governance."

— Asim Ahmad, Co-Founder, OpenBox AI

Ahmad brings 15 years of experience spanning investment and strategy, including founding the venture capital firm Eterna Capital and prior roles at BlackRock — where governance and auditability were foundational operating requirements, not afterthoughts.

THE TECHNICAL FOUNDATION

"Every AI agent is an autonomous system capable of accessing data, calling APIs, and making decisions without human review. As enterprises deploy hundreds of these agents, the governance challenge becomes existential — and the tools to address it have simply not existed until now."

— Tahir Mahmood, Co-Founder, OpenBox AI

Mahmood brings deep technical expertise from Microsoft, where he served as Technical Lead for Operating Systems and Programming Languages, and holds more than 40 patents spanning AI, telecoms, and IoT. OpenBox's two proprietary capabilities — cognitive behavior analysis and dynamic agent risk scoring — were developed specifically to address the emergent failure modes of autonomous systems that static rule-based governance cannot catch.

TRACTION AND RECOGNITION

OpenBox already counts billion-dollar enterprises across logistics, healthcare, and media among its customers. The company has been selected for the Accenture FinTech Innovation Lab London 2026 cohort — one of the most competitive fintech programs in Europe.

AVAILABILITY

OpenBox is available now at openbox.ai. The platform is available with no usage limits and can be taken into production at any scale immediately. Advanced features and dedicated support are available as optional paid additions.

About OpenBox AI

OpenBox AI is a technology company building trust infrastructure for enterprise AI systems. It provides governance, verification, and oversight solutions for autonomous AI operating across workflows and organizations. Founded by Tahir Mahmood and Asim Ahmad — with prior experience at Microsoft and BlackRock respectively — OpenBox combines frontier technical expertise with deep regulatory knowledge.

About Tykhe Ventures

Tykhe Ventures is a venture capital firm backing foundational infrastructure companies and AI-first innovators.