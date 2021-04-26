OpenAirlines launches Green Pilot, a movement of pilots and aviation professionals uniting to crack the aviation sustainability challenge

TOULOUSE, France, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAirlines today announces for the #WorldPilotsDay the launch of the Green Pilot movement. Green Pilot is a collective movement of like-minded airline professionals and aviation lovers concerned about climate change and committed to promoting green actions to reduce aviation impact.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the various aviation industry players in different ways every day. They face pressures from all sides, environmental, social, and economical. It requires them not to just act together, cooperate and show solidarity, but it also forces them to accelerate their transition to sustainable development. More than ever, they need to organize their ecological transition, recreate bonds with their customers and show the world how much it is possible to love aviation AND our planet.

Aviation represents 2% to 5% of global emissions. Our planet is choking, and humanity needs to act quickly to reduce its impact on the environment. Across the world, research teams are working actively to innovate and create cleaner aviation. OpenAirlines claims that new digital technologies dedicated to operational improvements are already paving the way to a greener future and saving millions of tonnes of CO2 today.

It all began in 2018 after SkyBreathe® eco-flying solution developed by OpenAirlines was labeled «Solar Impulse Efficient Solution». Created by Bertrand Piccard, this label awards solutions that meet high standards of sustainability and profitability. The Green Pilot project emerged from a conversation between the visionary innovator Bertrand Piccard and Alexandre Feray, OpenAirlines' CEO. The objective behind the project was to federate airlines, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts around a common goal to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable aviation through an eco-flying movement.

"We believe that a more sustainable way of living and traveling is possible. If all airlines in the world were applying fuel efficiency practices on their flights, estimation shows that they could prevent 20 to 50 million tons of carbon emissions. We want Green Pilot to be a global movement of action, recognition, and exchanges, by creating a community of engaged actors, all making efforts to reduce the impact of aviation on the planet. Members of this community will be easily recognizable, and they will be able to claim proudly "I am a Green Pilot" and share their positive actions publicly," says Alexandre Feray, OpenAirlines CEO and founder.

"All passionate pilot or airline professional who are concerned about the state of the planet can join the movement on greenpilots.com. It's easy to join, and membership offers many benefits, including networking with like-minded people, seeking advice and inspiration, and sharing with other eco-flying champions worldwide. Airlines can be labeled Green Pilot as well, but we will recognize only those that stand for green excellence and who are already excelling in protecting the environment beyond legal obligations," says Solveig Moisan, head of Marketing & Communication at OpenAirlines.

About OpenAirlines:

Based on the observation that every year, nearly 660 million tons of CO2 are emitted by airplanes in the world - representing 20 000kg of CO2 per second, OpenAirlines decided to act by developing innovative solutions to help airlines reduce their costs and environmental impact.

Created in Toulouse in 2006, OpenAirlines has drawn on 7 years of R&D before launching its eco-flying software SkyBreathe®. Relying on big data algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, the software automatically analyzes the large sum of data available in aircraft black boxes to provide recommendations to airlines and pilots that help them reduce their fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Today, SkyBreathe® is the most widely used eco-flying solution in the world. Its active community federates more than 47 airlines across the planet, including Transavia, Malaysia Airlines, Norwegian, Cebu Pacific, flydubai, Air France, and Atlas Air.

In 2019, its customers saved more than 150 million USD and 590,000 tons of CO2.

More information: www.openairlines.com / www.greenpilots.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495124/Green_Pilot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OpenAirlines