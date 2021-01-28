Open World Mobile RPG Blade & Soul Revolution Opens Pre-registration ahead of Global Launch

Starting today, players that pre-register to download the game at launch will receive 1,000 Black Crystals ( Blade & Soul Revolution 's premium currency) and one premium pet- Lumi for Android users and Sparkie for iPhone users. At launch, global players can look forward to five starting professions including the Summoner , and streamlined mechanics from the game's Asian version that enable easier casual gameplay.

The pre-registration website has also been updated with details on the game's story, professions , and in-game content like raids, dungeons, PvP, and faction wars . All new videos showcasing Blade & Soul Revolution's story, raids, arenas, and faction wars have also been uploaded to the official YouTube channel for players to enjoy.

Blade & Soul Revolution is an Open World Mobile RPG that translates breathtaking cinematic stories of revenge based on the PC online game of Blade & Soul. The game stays true to its PC roots with a high level of full 3D graphics and large-scale content that has been revamped to perform flawlessly on mobile devices. It displays eastern-fantasy world with stunning full 3D graphics backed by the Unreal Engine 4, offering massive real-time faction battle and incomparable hands-on action experience.

Blade & Soul Revolution pre-registration will be available in 138 countries on Google Play and 143 countries on Apple's App Store. It will launch in 2021 as a free digital download (with in-app purchases) on both platforms. For more information, please visit the official website and follow Blade & Soul Revolution on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and Big Hit Entertainment, Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide.

