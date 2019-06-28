Open Source Streaming, Mission Critical Messaging and Microservices Market Leaders, Key Topics, Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts to 2025
28 Jun, 2019, 15:00 BST
PUNE, India, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Open Source Streaming, Mission Critical Messaging and Microservices Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025 study report has 715 pages and 291 tables and figures. Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. IoT process API components support enterprise innovation and change. Software forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.
Open source carves a place in mission critical messaging with flavors of MQ providing foundation for cloud and mobile. The move to accelerate replacements for once and only once automated delivery process for the line of business is being achieved, built into new types of cloud data centers. Streaming messaging is being used to implement stock ticker info, log management, web site management, and data management inside cloud systems that stretch the boundaries of the enterprise.
Messaging is used to reach to all parts of the data center and to user endpoints. Marketing departments use messaging to target smartphones and tablets. Messaging is fundamental to the ability to launch APIs anywhere. Systems of engagement are dependent on implementing management decentralization and supporting user empowerment leveraging messaging. Mission critical messaging forms the base for analytics systems.
Scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. The charter of mission critical messaging relates to automatically interconnected APIs. Robotic software is used to install the automated APIs to achieve process managed by orchestration.
A financial transaction is not something to lose or duplicate. If it gets counted twice, or gets missed, this is not a good system. Smart phones, Internet of Things (IoT), and tablets change the markets for messaging and cloud IT systems implementation. Cloud is increasing the need for mission critical decoupled messaging so that apps can interconnect automatically, bringing data to the desired compute node.
"The communication of data accurately is a demanding task. There is trouble if a sent message does not get through or contra-wise if a message that is sent goes through twice. When there is a person on one or both sides of the message sending, human intelligence is able to deal with the problem if the message does not get sent, or if it gets sent twice, but for a machine to machine communication, the anticipation of difficulty has to be built into the system."
The market for Middleware Messaging and Open Source Streaming sector at $17.9 billion in 2018 is expected to be worth $67 billion by 2025. Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, IoT, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. 5G processes API components to support technology innovation and change. Software API messaging forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.
The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders:
- Fujitsu
- Fiorano
- Confluent
- Mulesoft
- Software AG / WebMethods
Market Participants:
- 360 Logica
- ActiveMQ
- Adobe
- AgilePoint
- Apache Flume
- Appian
- Aurea
- BigAgi
- BizFlow
- BonitaSoft
- CA Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- Confluent
- Crosscheck Networks
- Dell / VMWare
- Elastic Stack Open Source
- Fabasoft Group
- Fiorano
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE
- HostBridge
- IBM
- Informatica
- Information Builders / iWay Software
- Intalio
- Kofax
- Managed Methods
- Mega
- Mendix
- Microfocus
- Microsoft SOA
- Mulesoft
- Nastel Technologies
- Newgen
- OpenText
- Oracle
- PegaSystems
- Perficient
- Pivotal
- PNM Soft
- Progress Software
- Red Hat
- SAP
- SOALIB
- Software AG
- Tibco Software
- WSO2
Key Topics:
- Robotic Software
- Microservices
- Middleware Messaging
- Open Source Streaming
- Web Services
- E-Commerce
- Cloud Technology
- Middleware Messaging Drives Web Services and SOA
- Middleware Messaging
- Cross Application
- Cross Platform Data Exchange
- Once and Only Once
- Asynchronous Message Delivery
- Message Delivery Server
- Application Server
- Web 2.0
- Wiki-Style Collaboration
- Social Networking
- Business Process Management
- Virtualized Systems
- Open Source Application Server
- WinterGreen Research
- Web Assets
- JBOSS
- Reusable Software Components
- VIrtualization
- Server Hosting Centers
- Web Properties
- Web Application Gallery
- Web PI
- Collaboration
- Mashups
- Web services
- Web Analytics / Frameworks
- Java
- Linux
Share this article