Open Source Intelligence Market to Garner $29.19 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 24.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Rise in adoption of open source intelligence among multiple organizations and increase in demand for cloud-based open source intelligence among SMEs drive the growth of the global open source intelligence market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Open Source Intelligence Market by Source (Media, Internet, Public Government Data, Professional & Academic Publications, Commercial, and Others), Technique (Text Analytics, Video Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Geospatial Analytics, Security Analytics, and Others), and End User (Government Intelligence Agencies, Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies, Cyber Security Organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Services, Private Specialized Business, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global open source intelligence market was pegged at $5.02 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Major driving factors of market growth

Rise in adoption of open source intelligence among multiple organizations, increase in demand for cloud-based open source intelligence among SMEs, and surge in need to gain insights for business planning have boosted the growth of the global open source intelligence market. However, lack of awareness of open source intelligence tools among SMEs and concerns regarding the data quality issues hamper the market. On the contrary, developing trends such as social media analytics would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 has greatly affected the global open source intelligence market.

During pandemic, the consumption and growth of data has accelerated as millions use the internet to keep in touch with their loved ones and use online services and entertainment.

The governments in several countries have been utilizing mobile phone usage and location data to determine population movement patterns and track the spread of COVID-19.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6000

Security analytics segment held the largest share

By technique, the security analytics segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global open source intelligence market. This is due to its numerous benefits provided by security analytics such as reducing network traffic, providing real-time indication of external threats, detection & prevention of inside threats and monitoring of suspicious activity in the organization. However, the video analytics segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for enhanced video surveillance in the automotive industry and rise in investment by SMEs nation in video analytics.

Law enforcement agencies segment to manifest highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to improve their operational efficiency, to enhance the safety of the data, and to get more reliable information from the raw data. However, the cybersecurity organizations segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global open source intelligence market, due to increase in demand for high-level security solutions to secure top-secret data of the organizations.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6000

North America dominated the market

The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to rise in adoption of open source intelligence tools by various government and non-government organizations to gain business insights. However, the global open source intelligence market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, due to surge in adoption in the banking & insurance industry in developing nation of Asia-Pacific such as India, China, and Japan.

Major market players

Alfresco Software Inc.

Expert Systems S.p.A

Digital Clues

Maltego Technologies GmbH

Google LLC,

Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

OffSec Service Limited

Recorded Future, Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Graph Database Market Expected to Reach $3,731 Million by 2026

Smart grid Market Is Expected to Reach $169.18 Billion By 2025

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Expected to Reach $43,511 Million by 2025

Facial Recognition Market is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2022

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research