Open Run//Asia Powered by BSV Association: The Hackathon Opens for Registration 23 September

Code // Compete // Collaborate

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association today announced the launch of Open Run//Asia, a three-month online hackathon created to showcase and accelerate real-world innovation on the scalable BSV blockchain. Registration is open from 23 September to 21 October 2025.

As the first of many similar initiatives, Open Run//Asia invites developers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to push the boundaries of innovation and transform bold ideas into real-world blockchain solutions. Whether you're an experienced blockchain developer or simply passionate about new technologies, Open Run//Asia is the stage to showcase skills, creativity, and vision.

From 23 October 2025 to 17 December 2025, participants will gain exclusive access to webinars and workshops that dive deep into the technical capabilities of BSV blockchain. Expert-led sessions will provide the tools and insights needed to transform ambitious concepts into fully developed projects.

In December 2025, Open Run//Asia will announce the winning projects, which will compete for a $15,000 prize pool. More than just recognition, the hackathon offers participants a chance to stand out in the global market, accelerate their blockchain journey and create projects with real commercial potential.

Open Run//Asia is placing a strong emphasis on fostering blockchain innovation the regions have rapidly growing developer communities and thriving tech ecosystems, making them ideal hubs for blockchain driven breakthroughs.

Ásgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director of BSV Association, said: "Open Run//Asia isn't just a hackathon — it's a global call to action. We're inviting developers to turn bold ideas into reality, using the power of BSV blockchain to tackle real-world challenges. To every builder out there: this is your chance to code for impact and shape the future. With strong participation expected from innovation hotspots we are setting the stage for the next wave of blockchain breakthroughs."

Join Open Run//Asia

Registration Period: 23 September 2025 – 21 October 2025

23 September 2025 – Hackathon period: 23 October 2025 – 17 December 2025

23 October 2025 – Prize pool: $15,000

Don't miss your chance to make your mark on the blockchain ecosystem. Register today and be part of the innovation movement with Open Run//Asia.

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.