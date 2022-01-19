Open Property Group: Where are the cities with the lowest house price per square metre - London Vs The North

Major Northern cities also fell below the £2,000 price per square metre threshold. To buy a property in Leeds, you will be looking at paying an average of £1,684 per square metre. In Manchester, the price per square metre will be £1.654.

Openpropertygroup.com Managing Director, Jason Harris-Cohen said:

"While the British public is used to seeing a house price that reflects the entire property package, knowing the actual cost per square metre is a far more effective way of evaluating value for money. Using this method, buyers can compare the price of a like-for-like size property anywhere in the country, without superficial factors in the equation, which is essential for buy-to-let purchasers or anyone looking to add value.

"Pricing per square metre, however, isn't just for investors. Being able to compare the cost of each square metre in different UK locations feeds into a key property trend for 2022 - knowing exactly how much space your money will buy you. This is important for many movers as there's still pent-up demand for extra bedrooms, living space and a home office.

"As our figures illustrate, you can buy up to seven times as much space in the North compared to London. When put like that, it's easy to see why people will continue to look outside of London and the South East for their next home."

The 2021/2022 House Price Per Metre Ranking

London Vs The North City House Price per Square Metre London £7,731 Leeds £1,684 Manchester £1,684 Newcastle £1,534 Sheffield £1,553 Liverpool £1,309 Bradford £1,307 Stoke-on-Trent £1,104

Source: 2021 www.data.london.gov.uk

This house price per square metre dataset is created through complex address-based matching between the Land Registry's Price Paid Data and property size information from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)'s Domestic Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs)

