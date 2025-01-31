Open House Group Launches Real Estate Sales via Cryptocurrency

Bringing Global Customers Closer to Finding, Purchasing, Managing, and Selling Japanese Real Estate Properties

TOKYO, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open House Group Co., Ltd. (TSE Prime:3288, hereinafter "Open House Group)" is pleased to announce the commencement of cryptocurrency payment acceptance, enhancing convenience for global customers looking to purchase Japanese real estate. Initially supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum, the company will leverage its group strengths to progressively offer comprehensive, one-stop services encompassing property search, purchase, management, and sales consultation.

Open House Global Website: https://global.openhouse-group.com/

unnamed

The Open House Group boasts a diverse portfolio, primarily centered in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka, ranging from residential houses and condominiums to investment properties such as studio condominiums and office buildings. The company's integrated business model of development, sales, and management allows for the provision of various solutions to clients. Additionally, Open House Group companies manage resort properties and U.S. real estate, providing clients with consultation on all aspects of property research, construction, sales, and future resale within in a one-stop service.

Since 2022, Open House Group has been exploring the application of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in business operations, including sponsoring a research group on Bitcoin's Lightning Network. Yokiko Nishimura, who is in charge of this initiative, has been at the forefront of establishing industry associations for domestic financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges since 2015, pursuing the potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in finance and payments.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surpassed $19 trillion in transaction volume within its network in 2024, significantly exceeding the $8.7 trillion recorded in 2023. Following the SEC's approval of the first Bitcoin ETF in 2024, institutional investors, who previously found direct ownership challenging, increased their investments. In light of news such as the regular report from the U.S. Treasury treating Bitcoin as having characteristics similar to digital gold, and considering recent policies announced by the United States, Bitcoin's price has reached a new all-time high.

Open House Group views these cryptocurrency price fluctuations not as speculative movements, but as opportunities for practical application. The company is particularly focused on harnessing the strengths of cryptocurrencies in cross-border transactions and micropayments to offer enhanced financial services. The company is also exploring the implementation of blockchain-based services utilizing smart contracts. As an initial step, Bitcoin and Ethereum payment options are being introduced starting today.

*Please note: Customers are advised to comply with the laws, tax regulations, and other applicable legal frameworks of their country of residence when using Open House Group's services. Customers are responsible for fulfilling their obligations regarding national systems and tax declarations.

*At the service launch, sales will be limited to income-producing properties. Open House Group will gradually expand to other property types based on customer demand.

*Legal contracts and important matter explanations for real estate purchases will be provided in Japanese.

For more information, please visit https://global.openhouse-group.com/

