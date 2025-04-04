Open Gear Lubricants Market worth $907.9 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Open Gear Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, and Bio-based Oil), End-use Industry (Mining, Cement, Construction, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Marine), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2030", open gear lubricants market size was USD 738.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 907.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5%, between 2024 and 2030.

Open gear lubricants are used to provide lubrication in heavy duty open gear machines which handles extreme pressure. They are used in equipment such as ball mills, rotary kilns, cement mixers, crushers, excavators, draglines, and marine deck machinery to ensure smooth operation under heavy loads and harsh conditions. Industrial expansion, particularly in mining, cement, and marine sectors, is increasing the demand for high-performance lubricants that enhance equipment longevity and efficiency. Additionally, technological advancements in lubricant formulations, including synthetic and bio-based options, are improving operational efficiency and environmental compliance. Stringent regulatory frameworks promoting eco-friendly and biodegradable lubricants are further boosting market adoption.

Bio-based Base Oil type segment to account for second fastest growing segment, in terms of value, of the global open gear lubricants market during the forecast period.

Bio-based base oil is expected to become the second-fastest-growing base oil type in the open gear lubricants market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2030; the main factors facilitating this growth are increasing sustainability initiatives and stringent environmental regulations and requirements for biodegradable lubrication solutions. A global trend towards sustainable industrial practices is also reinforcing the steps involved in mitigating the petroleum lubricant market. However, regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the European Commission, have enacted legislation to encourage the substitution of petroleum-based lubricants with bio-based alternatives. Bio-based base oils derived from renewable resources, i.e., vegetable oils, esters, and bio-synthesized hydrocarbons, have better biodegradability, lesser toxicity, and lower carbon footprints, making them a desirable choice for industries looking for environmentally fit lubrication solutions.

Marine segment to account for second fastest growing segment, in terms of value, of the global open gear lubricants market during the forecast period.

During forecast year from 2024 to 2030, the marine end-use industry is projected to be the second-fastest-growing market for open gear lubricants. This growth in this industry, with respect to the market, has been brought about by global trade expansion, increasing shipbuilding activities, and the demand for more efficient lubricants in maritime operations. Increase in demand for durable and efficient open gear lubricants is being created on account of the global increase in shipping volumes, especially in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and African regions. As maritime operations expand, vessels require high-performance open gear lubrication solutions that can withstand the harsh environmental conditions they face daily in ocean. Open gear applications found in deck machinery, cranes, and winches, rudders, and propulsion systems must survive humidity, constant exposure to saltwater, and extreme pressure, which all contribute to enhanced wear and tear.

"Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest-growing region, in the overall open gear lubricants market, during the forecast period"

During forecast year from 2024 to 2030, the Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest-growing market for open gear lubricants, owing to fast-paced industrial development, infrastructure growth, and increased investment in major end-use industries like mining, cement, construction, and power generation. Due to the increasing demand for metals and minerals, the mining industry in countries such as South Africa and Ghana is experiencing growth. The growth of heavy-duty lubricants for large-scale machinery, including sag mills, ball mills, and draglines, is therefore getting extra momentum. Furthermore, major oil and gas projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, namely Saudi, UAE, and Qatar, are propelling the demand for high-performance open gear lubricants to support heavy-duty classes of industrial equipment. With construction activity in the region increases, encouraged by mega infrastructure projects such as Saudi Vision 2030 and Expo 2030 in Riyadh, the demand for open gear lubricants for cement manufacturing and earth-moving equipment becomes vital.

The key players in this market are FUCHS SE (Germany), Kluber Lubrications (Germany), Carl Bechem GmbH (Germany), CWS Industrials, Inc. (US), and Shell plc (UK).

