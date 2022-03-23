OPEC Fund steps up support for clean cooking through MoU with SEforAll and development award for AAID

Around 2.6 billion people lack access to clean cooking solutions, with the lowest access rates in sub-Saharan Africa. Indoor air pollution from the use of traditional fuels for cooking causes millions of deaths every year. The estimated cost worldwide from the use of traditional fuels for cooking is US$ 2.4 trillion each year, while finance for clean cooking solutions remains far below the estimated US$4.4 billion required annually to ensure universal access by 2030.

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-chair of UN-Energy said: "I'm pleased that through this partnership, SEforALL and OPEC Fund will continue to provide support for countries to advance clean cooking as a critical component of their integrated energy plans. Through the Energy Compact process, unlocking much-needed finance, and providing data and analysis, we will accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 and ensure a just and inclusive energy transition that leaves no one behind."

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: "We are very pleased to expand further our cooperation with SEforALL with the aim to unlock much-needed investments for clean cooking. Innovative planning and finance mechanisms can unleash the significant global potential of clean cooking and provide safer, cleaner and more efficient use of energy resources in households. Going forward, the OPEC Fund and SEforALL will scale up our efforts with a joint action plan."

African Agency for Integrated Development (AAID) recognized for its clean cooking work in Uganda

The OPEC Fund's 2021 Annual Award for Development, which focused on clean cooking solutions, was presented to the African Agency for Integrated Development (AAID) during the event today.

The organization was chosen for its community work in promoting clean cooking technologies, training and advocacy for women and youth in the Kyaka II refugee settlement in Western Uganda. AAID is working with the local government to lead awareness and training sessions and aims to create a ripple effect to encourage women and youth in the settlement to switch to more efficient, safe and cleaner cooking practices.

Kisembo Asuman, the President of the AAID said: "In Uganda, displaced communities heavily rely on open fires and polluting fuels for cooking. This is not only unhealthy, but also means that our forests are vanishing to support the cooking needs of the refugee settlements. We thank the OPEC Fund for prioritizing the energy challenge in Kyaka II settlement and recognizing our efforts to promote the use of clean energy and cooking resources through supplies, training and awareness."

Now in its 15th year, the OPEC Fund Annual Award for Development recognizes individuals and organizations for their outstanding work in, and contributions to, development. Previous winners include Earthspark International for scaling-up energy access in Haiti; Vida Duti in recognition of her work in striving for sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services in Ghana; Bangladesh-based BRAC for its support of Rohingya refugees; and the Bolivian Confederation of campesinos, indigenous and native women "Bartolina Sisa".

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low and middle income countries around the world. The OPEC Fund was established by the member countries of OPEC in 1976 with a distinct purpose: to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed more than US$22 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of US$187 billion. The OPEC Fund is rated AA+/Stable outlook by Fitch and AA/Positive outlook by S&P in 2021. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.

About SEforALL

Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) is an international organization that works in partnership with the United Nations and leaders in government, the private sector, financial institutions, civil society and philanthropies to drive faster action towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030 – in line with the Paris Agreement on climate. SEforALL works to ensure a clean energy transition that leaves no one behind and brings new opportunities for everyone to fulfil their potential.

