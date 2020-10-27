Ooma Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Innovative Connectivity Solutions for SMB

"Ooma's suite of solutions helps small businesses manage their critical connectivity services," said Michael Brandenburg, Senior Industry Analyst. "The type of managed services that Ooma offers to the SMB space has traditionally only been available as more expensive engagements for mid-sized and large enterprises. Ooma is creating its own segment with its managed services strategy, the connected SMB market, and cost-effective communications and network services. Importantly, these services are designed from the ground up to be easy to deploy and consume by non-IT workers."

A common constraint for SMB and large distributed customers has been the quality of connection. Ooma addressed this with the Ooma Connect (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/), which is designed to complement or replace a customer's Internet connection. It combines a mix of on-premises hardware and wireless broadband service to ensure high performances and business continuity. Meanwhile, Ooma Wi-Fi (https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/managed-wifi/) builds on both Ooma Office and Ooma Connect to provide a reliable in-building Wi-Fi solution for SMBs. Ooma Wi-Fi has established itself as a cost-effective and enterprise-grade wireless solution for small businesses to access cloud management and integration for Wi-Fi hardware access points and networks.

Ooma Office, Connect, and Wi-Fi services complement each other seamlessly. For example, adding Ooma Connect to an established Ooma Office (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/) deployment can improve the quality of calls making the UCaaS solution more resilient to outages. Similarly, Ooma Wi-Fi will enable customers to create a portal for guest access while ensuring that the service prioritizes the business's voice and collaboration traffic over guest traffic.

"In addition to developing managed services around UCaaS, connectivity, and Wi-Fi services and making them highly complementary, Ooma has ensured they are easy to adopt and budget-friendly. It eliminates several complexities for both IT and non-IT staff by doing away with the need to assemble all of the technology components such as SD-WAN and Wi-Fi gear, UCaaS services and endpoints, and wireless backup services," noted Brandenburg. "These targeted solutions and strategy set apart Ooma from other UCaaS competitors and position it for greater market expansion."

A free copy of the Frost & Sullivan report explaining why Ooma received the 2020 North American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award is available, with no registration required, at https://www.ooma.com/business-internet/frost-sullivan-report-ooma-business/.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan