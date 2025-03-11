Ooma Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Transforming Legacy POTS Communications with Its Innovative AirDial Solution

Ooma delivers a powerful and innovative POTS-replacement solution with AirDial, helping businesses transition from legacy systems to future-proof communications infrastructure.

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the plain old telephone service (POTS) replacement industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Ooma with the 2025 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company's flagship Ooma AirDial solution provides businesses with a seamless, secure, and cost-effective alternative to legacy POTS lines, helping organizations transition to next-generation connectivity without compromising reliability or compliance.

Ooma AirDial is designed to bridge the gap between legacy infrastructure and contemporary communications, delivering businesses a streamlined, secure, and future-proof POTS-replacement solution. This pioneering solution enables companies to transition from outdated POTS lines by providing a cost-effective and fully managed alternative.

AirDial also combines hardware, redundant data connectivity, and phone services in a highly reliable, easy-to-deploy, and compliance-ready solution to help firms transition from outdated copper-line services to contemporary connectivity services. It is particularly valuable because critical devices like fire alarms and security panels still depend on costly copper networks. As telecom providers phase out these services, AirDial ensures seamless modernization with unmatched reliability and compliance.

"Ooma AirDial stands as one of the most compelling solutions available to organizations looking to future-proof their critical systems and devices. Designed to modernize POTS solutions without compromise, AirDial is cost-effective and easy to deploy, use, and manage, and offers essential functionality along with robust security and compliance capabilities," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work at Frost & Sullivan.

Ooma designed AirDial to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure and exceed stringent regulatory requirements, ensuring superior support for mission-critical analog devices in healthcare, property management, education and government. Furthermore, the company earned numerous certifications from leading regulatory bodies and supports industry standards such as NFPA 72 for fire alarm panels, and ASME A17.1 for elevator phones. It solidifies Ooma's position as a trusted partner in communications modernization.

As demand for reliable and compliant alternatives grows, the company is expanding AirDial's availability through strategic partnerships and international market entry, ensuring businesses worldwide can modernize their sensitive communications infrastructure. Moreover, Ooma's customer-driven innovation approach ensures that AirDial continually evolves, incorporating new features based on real-world customer needs.

"Ooma AirDial has experienced high customer adoption to date and is likely to receive a boost with international expansion. AirDial's strong capabilities and exceptional price/performance ratio, combined with Ooma's strategic execution, have established the solution as a highly competitive offer in the POTS-replacement industry, positioning it for sustained growth in the coming years," noted Popova.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Ooma

Ooma delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma's award-winning solutions power more than 1.2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

