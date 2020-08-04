Onyx CenterSource Launches Contactless Virtual Card Solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of virtual credit card payment solutions to its hospitality and travel clients worldwide.

Virtual credit card payments allow sensitive data to remain anonymous and secure when payments are made. In addition to enhanced security, this payment method also allows for increased control over the transaction and streamlined, contactless payment.

"Virtual credit card payments are increasingly popular for their security and ease of use," said Mark Dubrow, Onyx CenterSource CEO. "At Onyx, we've been monitoring virtual credit card capabilities closely. Offering these as an alternative form of payment to our clients, in lieu of paper checks, will have benefits across the board, particularly as the hospitality industry recovers from the effects of COVID-19."

In addition to enhanced data security, virtual credit cards offer users dynamic payment rules that verify the accuracy of the charged amounts, providing increased control over accounts payable, he said. "Travel agencies receiving virtual credit card payments will benefit from increased processing speeds and contactless payment. These elements are of heightened importance as the hospitality and travel industries continue to recover from the pandemic."

Virtual credit card payments are automated on behalf of hotel clients and sent electronically to travel agencies, which makes the entire payment process automated and contactless, according to Brian Clubb, Onyx CenterSource senior vice president of product and marketing.

"While we all adjust to the new normal, we're happy to offer an alternative to paper check payments for our many clients that have pivoted to a remote work environment," he said.

To learn more about virtual credit card payments and how they can support B2B payments, contact Onyx CenterSource at https://www.onyxcentersource.com/get-started/.

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain and Tønsberg, Norway.

