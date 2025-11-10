Onward Therapeutics Completes Share Exchange and Establishes Global Headquarters in Taiwan

Following the group restructuring, Onward Therapeutics, Inc. serves as the global headquarters and holding company in Taiwan.

The existing Swiss and French subsidiaries maintain fully operational, focusing on preclinical and clinical development.

All licenses, IP rights, and ongoing R&D projects remain unchanged.

TAIPEI and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Therapeutics today announced the completion of a share exchange, under which Onward Therapeutics, Inc. (Onward Taiwan) has become the group's global holding and headquarters, while Onward Therapeutics SA (Onward Switzerland) has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Onward Taiwan.

The group reorganization involved the exchange of all shares in the former Swiss parent company for shares in the new Taiwan entity, maintaining ownership ratios and board composition. This milestone marks a strategic step in aligning Onward's global operations and expanding its presence across Asia and Europe. The Taiwan entity brings together Onward's scientific and corporate teams across Taiwan, Switzerland, and France under a unified corporate structure.

Over the past six years, Onward has built a robust pipeline of four innovative programs targeting both solid and hematologic tumors, through in-licensing, acquisition, and internal discovery. The group reorganization was designed to align Onward's corporate structure with Taiwan's dynamic biotechnology capital market and to support the company's long-term growth plans, including future fundraising and potential public listing.

Building on its strong base of Taiwanese and multinational shareholders, Onward aims to leverage Taiwan's scientific excellence, robust clinical trial infrastructure, and proven capabilities in advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing to accelerate global development programs and partnerships. Taiwan's supportive regulatory framework and innovation-driven investment environment further reinforce Onward's ability to pursue sustainable growth and its role as an international enterprise.

Dr. C. Grace Yeh, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of Onward Therapeutics, stated "I am very grateful for the unanimous approval of the share exchange by all shareholders. Establishing our global headquarters in Taiwan represents both a symbolic and pragmatic achievement for Onward. Taiwan combines innovation, efficiency, and connectivity, the essential elements for the next stage of our global growth. With an outstanding scientific community and a strong investor base, Taiwan provides the ideal environment for Onward to expand its mission of developing transformative cancer therapies worldwide."

About Onward Therapeutics

Onward Therapeutics (www.onward-therapeutics.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to overcoming cancer resistance with novel and multi-modality therapies. Led by a seasoned team in translational science and drug development, the company advances promising candidates through a fast-track development model. Its portfolio includes a bispecific antibody (OT-A201) licensed from Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, alongside an equity investment, and an allogeneic NK cell therapy (OT-C001) developed via its majority-owned subsidiary, Emercell. Beyond these two lead clinical assets, the company is developing two first-in-class early development programs, including a small molecule in onco-metabolism (OT-S00X) licensed from Institut du Cancer de Montpellier, and an internal multi-specific antibody platform (OT-A30X). Founded in Switzerland, the company has established its global headquarters in Taiwan, reinforcing its integrated global operation across Taiwan, Switzerland, and France.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438895/Onward_Therapeutics_logo_Logo.jpg