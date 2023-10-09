Ontotext's GraphDB Solution Now Available in the AWS Marketplace

Ontotext's new GraphDB listing on AWS Marketplace enables global customers to apply semantic technology to connect the dots of their enterprise data easily.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext is happy to announce that its core product, GraphDB, is now available in the AWS Marketplace . Delivered through the AWS Marketplace, enterprises can simplify, globally implement and roll out graph databases to support cloud data migration from on-premises environments to AWS and other leading public cloud providers and remain compliant with stringent industry and privacy regulations.

"By having GraphDB available on the AWS Marketplace, AWS clients gain an easy and secure way to empower their solutions with cutting-edge knowledge graph capabilities."

– said Vassil Momtchev, Ontotext's Chief Technology Officer. –

"This helps companies to leverage the ease and power of the AWS platform to unlock the full potential of their data, drive innovation, and make better decisions based on connected data. We are excited to bring GraphDB's premium engine for knowledge graph management to AWS, as it offers better performance, reliability, reasoning, and data validation capabilities compared to any other graph database on AWS Marketplace. "

Ontotext GraphDB makes building knowledge graphs faster, which provides users with an end-to-end platform for enterprise-wide data integration and discovery. GraphDB was designed for companies with decentralized data challenges who need data-driven analytics to drive insights for mission-critical business needs. GraphDB on AWS enables their joint customers to:

Develop a linking engine for enterprise data management , dismantling data silos and minimizing time to insights and time to market.

, dismantling data silos and minimizing time to insights and time to market. Harmonize data sources to allow effective data sharing, collaboration, and semantic data discovery to deliver ROI on information architecture spend.

to allow effective data sharing, collaboration, and semantic data discovery to deliver ROI on information architecture spend. Enable standardized data exchange, discovery, integration, and reuse to deliver 360 views of their business.

The AWS Marketplace designation will further streamline the adoption of Ontotext's GraphDB by providing customers with a consolidated purchasing environment and integration with their AWS accounts.

With a simplified billing process, customers can quickly get started with GraphDB to integrate disparate and disconnected structured and unstructured data. Additionally, customers can procure GraphDB with the confidence that Ontotext's solution is a verified and proven technology, tested and validated by AWS.

You can now maximize the power of your enterprise data with Ontotext GraphDB on AWS! Click here to explore further.

About Ontotext:

As the leading global provider of enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines, Ontotext helps enterprises identify meaning and connections across diverse datasets and massive amounts of unstructured information.

Ontotext's technology and services deliver value through semantic knowledge graphs, linking multiple structured and unstructured datasets to help customers achieve enhanced decision-making, support knowledge growth and acquisition, deliver insights discovery, and ensure AI is properly educated.

The company's knowledge graph technology helps businesses connect data and define relationships to get the most out of business-critical data. The Ontotext GraphDB engine and Ontotext Platform are credited for powering business-critical systems in some of the largest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers. To learn more, visit or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

