Ontotext Metadata Studio 3.2 Enables Rapid Text Mining Development Based on an Organization's Knowledge Graph

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext , the leading global provider of enterprise knowledge graph (EKG) technology and semantic database engines, today announced the immediate availability of Ontotext Metadata Studio version 3.2. This sophisticated metadata management and tagging control solution allows organizations to transform content into knowledge. The latest offering enables users to utilize the taxonomical instance data in their knowledge graph in order to achieve highly explainable and customizable out-of-the-box taxonomy-driven tagging. To learn more, visit Ontotext at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in Booth 1342 or to request a license click here .

More than just an end-user UI for establishing a set of documents that represent the business' own version of the Ground Truth for tagging, Ontotext Metadata Studio 3.2 makes it easy for users to quickly determine whether a use case could be automated or not across any third-party text mining service. It also simplifies orchestrating complex text analysis across various third-party services and evaluates their quality against internal benchmarks or against one another.

With version 3.2, Ontotext Metadata Studio enables non-technical end users to create, evaluate, and improve the quality of their text analytics service by tagging and linking against their own business domain model. With extensive explainability and control features, users who are not proficient in text analytics techniques can understand the causal relationships between the underlying dataset, the specific text analytics service configuration, and the final output.

This enhancement enables efficient user intervention, making the human truly in the loop and completely in control of the whole extraction process. Ontotext Metadata Studio is domain neutral and applicable for various domains and use cases, as the application is dependent on the underlying domain model and content to be processed.

"Ontotext Metadata Studio's built in text analytics service is dynamically synchronized with the state of the instance data in the knowledge base, so that any changes applied to the data is instantly reflected in the extraction service's behavior," said Vassil Momtchev, Chief Technology Officer, Ontotext. "With numerous UX improvements, Ontotext Metadata Studio 3.2 truly embraces the Agile approach towards text analytics development, enabling short iteration time and fast feedback loops while trying to be as close to the business user as possible."

The company will be unveiling the new capabilities of Ontotext Metadata Studio and features of the recently announced GraphDB 10.2 solution at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in Booth 1342. Ontotext CMO, Doug Kimball will be hosting a theater talk titled, "Your Most Valuable Asset is Your Data, so Why Use it Only Once?" on Tuesday, March 21– at 7:05 PM in Theater 1 Exhibit Showcase Atlantic Hall. Here he will share key reasons why a knowledge graph is the foundation of enterprise digital transformations and how organizations can solve multiple data problems, addressing ecosystem projects while gaining valuable insights.

About Ontotext: As the leading global provider of enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines, Ontotext helps enterprises to identify meaning and connections across diverse datasets and massive amounts of unstructured information. Ontotext's technology and services deliver value through semantic knowledge graphs, linking multiple structured and unstructured datasets to help customers achieve enhanced decision making, support knowledge growth and acquisition, deliver insights discovery, and ensure AI is properly educated. The company's knowledge graph technology helps businesses to connect data and define relationships to get the most out of business-critical data. The Ontotext GraphDBтм engine and Ontotext Platform are credited for powering business-critical systems in some of the largest banks, media, market intelligence agencies, automobile and aerospace manufacturers. To learn more visit and follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

