Ontotext and Ontopic Join Forces to Revolutionize Data Virtualization

Ontotext announces its strategic partnership with Ontopic. The joint solution will make it easier for enterprises to adopt, expand, and enrich their knowledge graphs

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontotext, a leading semantic data and knowledge graph technology provider, is pleased to announce their strategic partnership with Ontopic, which provides a low code solution for building knowledge graphs. GraphDB Virtualization Enabled by Ontopic Studio will redefine data virtualization and deliver significant benefits to their customer base.

With this partnership, enterprises can now create hybrid RDF graphs from SQL platforms (Snowflake, Databricks, etc) faster. Users can decide which part of the RDF graph they want to materialize in GraphDB and which part of the data they want to keep and query in the virtual knowledge graph (VKG).

Enterprises can now easily adopt, expand and enrich their knowledge graph with this solution.

Some key highlights of GraphDB Virtualization Enabled by Ontopic Studio:

Save time and money - build knowledge graphs quickly and at lower cost

Gain better analytics while reducing costs and risk in production

Expand existing knowledge graphs - use and reuse what your team has built

Take advantage of agility - explore only the data each user needs

Chief Executive Officer of Ontotext, Atanas Kiraykov, shared, "We're very excited about creating such a bundle with Ontopic. Now our clients and enterprises will have a better solution for building knowledge graphs faster, accelerating the time to market while getting better analytics and helping them save money."

Also commenting on the bundle, Benjamin Cogrel, Chief Technology Officer of Ontopic, stated, "Our strategic partnership with Ontotext is a major step towards making the relational and RDF stacks work seamlessly together. We are excited to enable enterprises to create knowledge graphs from their existing data at a fraction of the usual cost."

About Ontotext : Ontotext is a leading provider of semantic data management and knowledge graph technology. Their solutions empower organizations to extract valuable insights from their data, turning it into a strategic asset. For more information, visit www.ontotext.com

About Ontopic : Ontopic helps organizations create knowledge graphs to better understand and use their data for taking informed decisions. For more information, visit ontopic.ai

