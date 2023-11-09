Onshore testing of kite system Dragon 12 completed - now being shipped for installation and commissioning in Faroe Islands: Minesto

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, today announces that the Dragon 12 kite (1.2 MW) is now being shipped from the Uddevalla port to Faroe Islands for final stage of commissioning in Vestmanna.

Shipment is now underway for the final stage of system integration at quayside in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. Work remains to be done regarding installation of the drilled and grouted foundation, this work must be completed before offshore installation of powerplant and start of electricity production.

Extensive subsystem verification and testing at the Minesto workshop in Göteborg has been completed with satisfactory results.

After service and upgrades the 100kW Dragon 4 is in stable electricity production mode at the site in Vestmanna.

