Online Recruitment Software Market to reach $4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in use of virtual recruitment and rise in need for robotic process automation, drive the growth of the global online recruitment software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Online Recruitment Software Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (Web-based and Cloud-based), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), and End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032" According to the report, the online recruitment software market generated $1.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The online recruitment software market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in use of virtual recruitment, rise in need for robotic process automation and rise in use of artificial intelligence. Moreover, a rise in remote interviewing is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, accessibility issue open-source software limits the growth of the online recruitment software market.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2945

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 $4 Billion CAGR 8.6 % No. of Pages in Report 353 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in use of virtual recruitment. Rise in need for robotic process automation. Rise in use of artificial intelligence. Opportunities Rise in remote interviewing Restraints Accessibility issue open-source software

Buy this Complete Report (378 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-recruitment-software-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to rule the market

By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global online recruitment software market revenue, owing to adoption of businesses that use various internet-based solutions such as online advertising, job listings, social media and company websites, to source and hire the best candidates. However, the service segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, owing to variety of products and assistance given to businesses or groups utilizing such environments. To assist organizations to establish a transition to the online recruitment software model, these services include consulting, implementation, and migration services.

The web-based segment to rule the market

By deployment mode, the web-based segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global online recruitment software market revenue, owing to recruitment software systems that are accessible from any device with an internet connection, allowing recruiters and hiring managers to work remotely or on the go. However, the cloud-based segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to subscription-based pricing model, which can be more cost-effective than traditional on-premises solutions.

The large enterprise segment to rule the market

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global online recruitment software market revenue, owing to wider pool of potential candidates by posting job listings on multiple job boards and social media platforms simultaneously, making it easier to reach a diverse and qualified talent pool. However, the small and medium-sized segment is projected to witness fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation technologies have the potential to help small & medium enterprises to compete with large organizations.

The IT and telecom segment to dominate by 2032

By end user, the IT and telecom segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global online recruitment software market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to software tools and platforms designed to facilitate and optimize the process of finding, attracting, assessing, and hiring talent for technology-related positions within these sectors. However, the healthcare segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in collaboration among healthcare professionals, securely store and exchange sensitive data, and improve the delivery of healthcare services.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global online recruitment software market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the increase in technical developments that are entirely revolutionizing the landscape of the IT industry and, in turn, encouraging the online and automated solutions for hiring process in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and ML escalates the demand for online recruitment software.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2945

Leading Market Players

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Freshworks Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Skillsoft

Clearcompany, Inc.

Ukg Inc.

Cornerstone

Sumtotal Systems, LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global online recruitment software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Co-Working Space Market Expected to Reach $34.5 Billion by 2032

Enterprise Collaboration Market Expected to Reach $195.1 Billion by 2032

MLOps Market Expected to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2032

Cyber Security in Energy Market Expected to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2031

Enterprise Collaboration Market Expected to Reach $195.1 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg