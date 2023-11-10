Online Learning Software and Platform Market Size to Grow USD 19090 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Learning Software and Platform Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud, On Premises, Mobile), by Application ( K 12 , Vocational Training , Higher Education ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Online Learning .

The global Online Learning Software and Platform Market is projected to grow from USD 7959.5 Million in 2023 to USD 19090 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Online Learning Software and Platform Market:

A number of factors, including the growing demand for e-learning , customised and adaptive learning solutions, the expansion of lifelong learning, accessibility and convenience, cost-effective options, corporate training needs, technological advancements, and government support, are driving the market for online learning software and platforms. It is anticipated that the future of education and workforce development will be significantly influenced by the ongoing development of online learning platforms.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ONLINE LEARNING SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET:

The market for online learning platforms and software is mostly driven by the increasing need for e-learning solutions. Digital learning is gradually replacing or supplementing traditional educational approaches, particularly with the advent of remote and hybrid learning. Online learning platforms are being used by people, organisations, and educational institutions to provide access to a vast array of instructional information.

Personalised and adaptive learning capabilities are becoming more and more common in online learning platforms. These technologies maximise engagement and knowledge retention by customising educational content for each student using data analytics and artificial intelligence. This personalization makes studying more enjoyable overall and motivates students to utilise these platforms frequently.

In the contemporary workforce, lifelong learning has also gained importance. Professionals may stay competitive in their careers by obtaining new skills and certifications through online learning platforms. The abundance of options for learning, ranging from quick micro-courses to entire degrees, draws students who want to continuously improve their skills throughout their employment.

Online learning environments provide ease and accessibility to students all around the world. They remove barriers related to geography, enabling those living in isolated or underprivileged locations to attend education. With the ability to access course materials, work with classmates, and finish tasks at their own speed, education has become more flexible and accommodating of different schedules.

Comparing online learning to traditional schooling, it is frequently more affordable. Students can save money on transportation, lodging, and printed textbooks, while schools can save money on infrastructure. Online learning platforms are becoming more and more popular in formal education and business training due to their cost-effectiveness.

Online learning platforms are becoming a more popular choice among corporations for staff development and training. These platforms are being used by businesses to provide training on a variety of subjects, such as leadership, technical skills, compliance, and soft skills. Software for online learning enables businesses to effectively upskill their personnel.

In an effort to increase access to education, several governments are funding projects and infrastructure related to online learning. Among these initiatives are internet connectivity, online course subsidies, and startup funding for educational technology. The market for online learning platforms and software is expanding due in large part to government funding, especially in developing nations.

ONLINE LEARNING SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Major participants in the global online learning software and platform market, making up around 20% of the market, are Udemy, Coursera, Linkedin Learning, Udacity, McGraw-Hill, and others. With a market share of more than 38%, the Americas is the largest.

Products may be categorised into three categories: mobile, on-premises, and cloud. With a share of over 60%, cloud computing is the largest category.

It is extensively utilised in K–12, higher education, career training, and other fields. With nearly 48% of all applications, higher education is the most common.

Key Players:

Udemy

Wileyplus

Epignosis TalentLMS

Tovuti

Thinkific

McGraw-Hill

360Learning

Kajabi

Skillshare

LearnWorlds

Pluralsight

EdX

Coursera

Codecademy

Future Learn

Moodle

LinkedIn Learning

Masterclass

UDACITY

