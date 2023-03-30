Online Learning Market Size to Grow USD 17.2 Billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Learning Market is Segmented by Type (Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling and Online Certifications, Higher Education, Language and Casual Learning), by Application (College Students, K12 Students, Job Seeker, Working Professionals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Distance Learning Category.

The global Online Learning market was valued at 7.5 Billion USD in 2022 and is anticipated to reach 17.2 Billion USD by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Major factors driving the growth of the Online Learning market :

The rise in remote learning during the pandemic and the demand for affordable, practical learning systems have a beneficial impact on the Online Learning market expansion. Moreover, the increased usage of AI and machine learning in online learning systems have boosted the market's expansion internationally.

Throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that the emergence of many trends, including microlearning, gamification, adaptive learning, and mobile learning, would present the lucrative potential for the Online Learning market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ONLINE LEARNING MARKET

With adaptive learning, each student's needs are taken into account while creating resources, projects, and tasks. Instead of the possibly arbitrary decisions of teachers themselves, adaptive learning is typically implemented in the context of eLearning through the use of predefined algorithms and assessments. Until now, adaptive learning has primarily been experimental, with businesses and rivals spending the last two years ironing out the problems and conducting small-scale implementation. The tests will come to an end when eLearning develops and widespread usage will start. There's no reason why adaptive learning services won't continue in the near future; the major eLearning platforms already provide them. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Online Learning market.

Social learning adapts the fundamentals of interpersonal communication and group dynamics to the current technological environment. Collaboration has never been more fruitful, effective, and smooth thanks to social learning in the digital sphere, which is enabled via online forums, class chat rooms, and file-sharing platforms. Now, colleagues may provide advice and assistance from any location, including their homes, classrooms, and neighborhood coffee shops. More collaborative solutions will probably enter the market competition as social learning applications continue to advance. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Online Learning market.

They claim that there are three different learner types - visual, auditory, and kinesthetic - who do best in education when exposed to movies, singing, and practical demonstrations, respectively. However, this generalization may be a bit overstated. Notwithstanding this duality, auditory learners were the only group that the traditional lecture/note-taking classroom style adequately serviced for a long time. Such is no longer the case with the development of eLearning, as video learning is now a common practice in classrooms all over the world. Video learning has undoubtedly advanced significantly since the days of shared classroom televisions, with anything from video-based lectures to instructional films. There is not a single application today or in the future that video learning cannot enhance. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Online Learning market.

Because AI and machine learning enables tailored information based on each student's prior knowledge and offer a one-size-fits-all approach, their adoption has increased across online learning platforms. Also, it makes the process of creating courses much easier, quicker, and more flexible without compromising quality. For instance, the online learning creation process has been improved by the automatic translation and localization capability, which offers more speed and efficiency. Also, it is now feasible to create multi-language content for multinational corporations that must provide relevant material for branches in various countries or for the case where businesses work with remote teams that speak different languages, which is becoming more and more prevalent. So, an increase in these advances is anticipated to bring about profitable opportunities for the Online Learning market.

ONLINE LEARNING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The most lucrative market is expected to be North America. In North America, the use of digital educational content is widespread. Businesses are making investments in cutting-edge technology to give the academic sector flexibility. As a result, students can explore a virtual learning environment while learning utilizing the digital mode of education and technical instruments. The region's biggest market for online education is in the US. The growing acceptability of online degrees across the nation is driving the market. Notebooks and desktops are being replaced by smartphones and tablets due to their great demand.

Key Companies:

2U

Wiley (Knewton)

Pluralsight

Pearson

Allen Interactions

Udacity

Udemy

City & Guilds

Amazon

Alibaba

Baidu

Tencent

LinkedIn

OpenSesame

Cegos

BizLibrary

D2L

GP Strategies

