Online Gambling Market: Legalizing Betting Will Support in Realizing the Full Potential of Online Gambling - ReAnIn Analysis

Market Overview

According to a report published by ReAnIn, the global online gambling market was valued at USD 67.5 billion in the year 2021 and is projected to reach USD 146.4 billion by the year 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of sports betting particularly among young adults, the growing adoption of mobile payments and online payments, and the increasing use of smartphones are some of the leading drivers for the global online gambling market. COVID-induced lockdown further fueled the growth of the market as physical casinos or attendance in live sporting events were restricted. The lack of a legal framework for online gambling in various countries is the major obstacle to the growth of this market.

The legalization of sports betting in the United States has led to the explosion of online gambling

In May 2018, the US Supreme Court ruled that each state could decide whether to allow legal sports gambling and since then about 30 states have legalized sports betting including 18 that allow online sports gambling. 16 states have either crossed US$ 1 billion in sports betting or are about to reach there. This rush toward sports betting has surprised almost everyone and has paved the way for online sports gambling in the country. New York collected US$ 1.6 billion in sports betting in less than a month after launching online sports betting in January.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Sports betting was the leading game type and contributed to more than 50% of the global revenue in the online gaming market. Furthermore, the sports betting segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of sports betting in young adults.

Among device types, desktop/laptop dominate the market currently, while online gambling on mobile is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of online gambling in developing economies and higher penetration of mobile are some of the factors leading to the steep growth in mobile-based gambling.

Europe accounted for the highest market share in the global online gambling market as gambling is legal in a majority of the EU countries including France , Germany , Italy , Spain , etc. However, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the near future as various states have already legalized and some are in the process of legalizing it.

Market Segmentation:

ReAnIn has segmented the global online gambling market by:

Game Type

Sports Betting



Casino



Lottery



Bingo

Device

Desktop/laptop



Mobile

Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global online gambling market is highly fragmented and there is fierce competition among leading global players and regional/local players. Key players operating in the global online gambling market are Bet365 Group Ltd, 888 Holdings PLC, Betsson AB, Kindred Group, Entain PLC, William Hill Limited, LeoVegas AB, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Ladbrokes Coral PLC, Sky Betting & Gaming, and Betfred. Leading companies in the market are focused on launching innovative products/solutions to gain market share. For instance, in September 2021, LeoVegas Group launched AI-powered messaging to strengthen its safer gambling offering. Moreover, the exponential growth of online gambling has attracted the attention of investors across the globe. According to an estimate, online gambling has received more than US$ 130 million in funding in 2020.

