Online Gambling Market Continues to Surge, Rising Demand for Online Casino Fuels the Industry Expansion, the Market to Worth $213.58 Billion by 2028

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

11 May, 2023, 19:55 BST

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the online gambling market will grow at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2022-2028.

Online Gambling Market

The online gambling market has experienced a boost in prospects worldwide, as consumer spending sentiments have increased following the economic recession of 2008-2009 and the Eurozone debt crisis of 2011-2012. As a result, these games have become popular leisure products among the public, leading to significant growth in Europe, North America, and APAC.

The online market for gambling is particularly well-developed and growing, with online players such as bet365, William Hill, and Entain. Moreover, many pureplay online vendors offer various gambling activities. The growth of online gambling from such players has also grown in countries such as the US, the UK, Italy, and China & SAR, where the ease of access to the internet and the convenience of gambling through such channels have enabled the growth of the consumer base in these countries. The cost-effectiveness of mobile applications has also attracted new players in the market.

Online Gambling Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 213.58 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 105 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

12.56 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Product, Platform, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

·  Growing Number of Live Casinos Worldwide

·  Increasing Gamification of the Online Gambling Market

·  Increased Focus on Online Strategy

·  Increasing Popularity Among Millennial & Gen Z Population

Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Gambling
Gambling is highly sensitive and responsive to new technologies and innovations. The unprecedented growth of online gambling activities, such as online casinos and betting, has propelled players in the online gambling market to adopt new technologies to survive the competition. One such technology which is widely making inroads into the industry is augmented reality and virtual reality. The gambling industry has the highest potential to use AR and VR technology in the future. Top gambling vendors would go for creating a VR casino environment during the forecast period. The implementation of AR technology provides online casinos with various options for improving and developing their gaming offerings. In casinos, this technology can introduce a range of new features. It can combine the best elements of live gaming and software with virtual reality add-ons and overlays to make a more engaging experience for its customers.

Growing Number of Live Casinos Worldwide
Live casinos have been very popular among gamblers worldwide. These casinos offer live dealers and real-time feeds that help replicate the experience and feel of a real-world land-based casino. These casinos are becoming popular among high-end paying customers who have been using real money in the past. Live casinos are gaining popularity worldwide, especially in the U.K., where online gambling has become very popular. Live casinos are gaining immense customer adoption, and major players such as Ladbrokes, William Hill, and Flutter Entertainment are already offering such an experience.

Increasing Gamification of the Online Gambling Industry

Most online casinos and gaming websites offer loyalty points as reward programs as a part of their gamification process, which takes customers' experiences to a new level. Player involvement in the casino community increases, and they get rewards that offer special bonus offers, new levels, additional casino credits, and the ability to learn badges. These loyalty programs have a multi-tier reward system, and each level offers better benefits.

Gamification of gambling is also termed better than the standard approaches of promotions by many industry experts. While the traditional casino bonus is an industry standard, the related terms and conditions can sometimes be unfavorable for customers. This often leads to players not clearing bonus offers as they feel they would not be rewarded well in the first place. On the other hand, gamification systems offer an alternative to the traditional wagering requirement-based approach. Gamification establishes a direct link between players' actions and the rewards they get. A well-implemented gamification program will give players an enjoyable experience and value, increasing players' retention rate for the casino. Arizton believes gamification of online gambling activities will help vendors retain players and increase their profitability.

Key Company Profiles

  • Bet365
  • Entain
  • Kindred
  • Flutter Entertainment
  • William Hill
  • AsianLogic
  • Betway
  • Betfred Group
  • Betsafe
  • Betsson
  • Bet-at-Home
  • Bwin
  • Caesars Interactive Entertainment
  • Camelot
  • Casino Cosmopol
  • CasinoEuro
  • Casinostugan
  • Casumo
  • Comeon
  • Expekt
  • Folkeautomaten
  • GameTwist
  • Genting Berhad
  • Interwetten
  • Jackpotjoy
  • Las Vegas Sands
  • LeoVegas
  • MGM Resorts International
  • Mobilbet
  • Green
  • mybet
  • Nordicbet
  • NordicAutomaten
  • Norsk Tipping
  • Onlinecasino Deutschland
  • Pinnacle
  • Playtech
  • Rank Group
  • SJM
  • Sky Bet
  • Sportech
  • StarGames
  • Sunmaker
  • Svenska Spel
  • Tipico
  • Vera&John
  • win2day
  • Wynn Resorts
  • 1xBet
  • 888 Group

Market Segmentation

Product

  • Casino
  • Lottery
  • Betting
  • Poker
  • Others

Platform

  • Desktop-based
  • Mobile
  • Others

Geography

  • Europe
    • The UK
    • Italy
    • Nordics
      • Sweden
      • Denmark
      • Norway
      • Finland
    • France
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • APAC
    • Australia
    • China
      • China SAR Hong Kong
      • Mainland China
      • China SAR Macau
    • Japan
    • India
    • Singapore
  • North America
    • The U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Turkey

