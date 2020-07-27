Online Betting Reaps Rewards of Sport's Resumption

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, thanks to relaxation of laws and regulation across the globe for online gambling, the industry has seen strong growth in demand and popularity. In addition to the ease in regulation, the increasing popularity of online gambling is attributed to several factors, such as advancements in the field of digital marketing, wider availability of modern technology as well as easy-to-use systems. In recent years, the global online gaming market has expanded to represent one of the fastest growing segments of the gambling industry. Despite several major legal restrictions which are still in place, regionally and country wise, in 2018 the market already produced more than USD 48.9 Billion in worldwide revenue and is projected to expand past USD 134.5 Billion by 2027, according to data provided by Transparency Market Research. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)

From the various segments associated with online gambling, it is the sports betting segment that is expected to expand at a substantial pace. The most significant boost to the sports betting segment is attributed to the usage of smartphones, which allow bettors to bet at anytime and anywhere. Over the last three to four months, the online sports betting segment had to overcome a lack of sporting events due to social distancing and quarantine measures. Now, sports are coming back and online betting is projected to make a strong come back in states where the activity is legal. According to an article by Barrons, "sports betting sites in New Jersey were aggressive in offering attractive odds to bettors on the opening games for Major League Baseball on Thursday, according to an analysis by Morgan Stanley analyst Tom Allen… New Jersey has the largest and most important online sports betting market in the country and operators have been aggressive in the state in attracting and retaining customers."

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) just announced breaking news that the, "acquisition target Askott Entertainment Inc. ("Askott") has completed its second video game themed casino game 'Crash Heist'. After the successful launch of 'Loothunter', Askott is ready to offer its second game in what will be a series of video game and esports themed casino games for online sportsbooks and casinos to offer.

RNG/casino games represent a large piece of the online real money gaming industry. Many sportsbooks offer casino games and with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of having such games has been magnified. Askott is developing games that will appeal to a broader target market that includes a growing younger demographic along with traditional gamers.

"We currently offer a betting solution for esports books and wanted to add RNG casino games to round out our partners' betting offering to their customers," said Scott Burton, CEO of Askott Entertainment. "These additional offerings will result in more engagement from bettors and higher retention on our platforms. Without the need for live esports events, these games can be played 24/7 by our players allowing for more consistent betting and predictable revenue."

"As a leading developer of casino style games, we have now developed two games that can be leveraged on various platforms. Our partners will now be able to access our full suite of games, and other operators can license these games as stand alone products for their customers."

The Askott suite of games will be a mix of pure chance games in addition to games that will combine some skill elements. 'Loothunter' was modeled on the popular loot case concept used in video games whereby you buy a key for a case and hope to get an item/reward greater than the price of the key. The game also allows you to earn key fragments for free to build out a key.

The Crash Heist concept has the users breaking into a bank vault for an entry fee of their choice. Once in the vault, their money rises steadily until they exit. If they get out of the vault before the police arrive, the money is theirs, if not they crash out.

"We look forward to our stage of growth with Askott games where we will target casino aggregator partners that serve as an additional channel to leverage and distribute our games to a much broader audience," continued Scott Burton.

All of the games are built on our own certified and tested random number generator with provably fair elements built in and adhering to the gaming jurisdictions where our partners have licenses."

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) revealed earlier this month findings from its national consumer study of American sports fans, including how an overwhelming 78 percent are willing to sacrifice traditional aspects of sports if it means a return to play. In a nationally representative survey of over 1,000 self-identified American sports fans, DraftKings examined the perspectives and adaptations of modern fandom as a direct result of the novel coronavirus. "With over half of respondents having reported missing sports during the resultant hiatus, fans across the country are inarguably eager for the return of their favorite leagues and teams, albeit with largely adjusted expectations as exemplified by our latest findings," said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president, DraftKings North America. "By deepening our understanding of the American fan through data and leveraging the technology of our platform, we are better able to adjust and serve the new experience of sports fans throughout the U.S."

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) and FanDuel Group announced last year the debut of FanDuel Sportsbooks at four Boyd Gaming properties: Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City, Indiana; Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa; Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, Iowa; and Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana. The openings follow the successful debut of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Boyd Gaming's Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, in March, as well as the companies' launch of mobile sports betting across the state of Pennsylvania in July. In the coming months, the two companies also plan to introduce mobile sports products under the FanDuel brand in both Iowa and Indiana, pending the receipt of required regulatory approvals. "Together, Boyd Gaming and FanDuel Group continue to successfully capitalize on the historic opportunity afforded by the legalization and expansion of sports betting in new states across the country," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "The FanDuel Sportsbook is off to a great start in Pennsylvania, contributing to solid growth in visitation and profitability at our Valley Forge Casino Resort near Philadelphia. We are confident our partners at FanDuel will deliver excellent results in Iowa and Indiana as well, further expanding Boyd Gaming's customer base and enhancing our long-term competitive appeal."

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) announced earlier in March that it had partnered with Vaix.ai to offer sports bettors personalized recommendations and tailored betting choices through the OpenMarket™ branch of the OpenSports™ product suite. Vaix.ai will offer an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model through OpenSports that enhances the sports betting experience. By providing sports, league, team, event, and market recommendations to bettors in real-time, the companies aim to further personalize sports betting through Scientific Games' OpenMarket solution. OpenMarket is the industry's first one-stop content marketplace, giving Scientific Games' partners access to top-tier sports betting intelligence, data feeds and tools without the need for complex integrations and financial agreements.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced earlier this month that its PlaySports platform will power retail and mobile sports betting at Wild Card Saloon and Sasquatch Casino in Black Hawk, Colo. Owned and operated by privately held gaming company, Ed & Shirley's Inc., both casinos will leverage IGT PlaySports kiosks, platform and mobile technologies to give their patrons choice and convenience for how, when and where they place sports bets. "Offering omni-channel sports betting via the IGT PlaySports solution will introduce an exciting new dimension of gaming to Wild Card Saloon and Sasquatch Casino that sports fans throughout Colorado are ready to embrace," said Ed Smith, Ed & Shirley's Inc. President. "We've leveraged IGT's expertise and trusted technology to create a sports betting program that gives players choice and convenience for wagering on their favorite teams."

