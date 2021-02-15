Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Projected to Boost Sales in Surgical Masks Market, States TMR

- Surgical masks market is anticipated to account for US$ 6 Bn by 2030. With towering cases of coronavirus infection worldwide, major players are focused on strengthening their production capabilities to fulfill burgeoning market demand

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical masks are gaining traction across the globe and are used by various end-users including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and academic and research centers. There are different types of surgical masks such as N95 masks, anti-fog surgical masks, basic surgical masks, fluid/splash-resistant surgical masks, and other surgical masks including high barrier masks. These products are manufactured using various types of materials including polypropylene and cellulose.

Analysts at TMR are of the opinion that the global surgical masks market will expand at 12% CAGR during the forecast period 2021–2030. Towering cases of COVID-19 infection is fueling tremendous sales opportunities in the market.

Surgical Masks Market: Major Takeaways

Owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare professionals across the globe are growing the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) including surgical masks. On the grounds of this scenario, the global surgical masks market is expected to gain promising expansion avenues in the years ahead.

Major players in the global surgical masks market are growing focus on increasing their sales. They are offering disposable as well as reusable masks as per the need for major population from all across the globe. Apart from this, several enterprises are boosting their production capabilities to fulfill the present market demand. Moving forward, several enterprises in the global surgical masks market are focused on advancing their products. As a result, they are using innovative materials while manufacturing their products.

Surgical Masks Market: Growth Boosters

The global surgical masks market is expected to demonstrate prodigious expansion rate during assessment period 2021 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to towering cases of COVID-19 patients in all worldwide locations.

Surgical masks are also known as medical masks, face masks, procedure masks. These products are mainly used by healthcare professionals while performing medical procedures or surgeries. In recent few years, the healthcare sector is experiencing considerable growth in the number of surgical procedures performed per day in all worldwide locations. Owing to this scenario, there is noteworthy growth in the demand for surgical face masks, which is driving the sales of global surgical face masks market.

In recent few decades, the world is experiencing remarkable rise in air pollution levels. As a result, major population from all across the globe is growing use of N95 masks or respirators, which are known for offering superior protection against airborne viruses and bacteria as well as particulate matter. This scenario is creating promising demand opportunities for surgical mask manufacturers.

Generally, older population seems to be more susceptible to various types of infectious diseases. Thus, increased older population in all worldwide locations has resulted into promising sales opportunities in the market. Apart from this, increase in instances of respiratory diseases in all worldwide locations is foreseen to boost the sales of surgical masks in the years ahead.

Surgical Masks Market: Well-Established Participants

Some of the important surgical masks market players are:

Ansell Limited

3M Company

Company Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

AlphaProTech

Cardinal Health

Makrite

