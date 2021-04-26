OneWeb Confirms Successful Launch #6 As It Moves Closer to 'Five to 50' Ambition

- OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with all 36 satellites, bringing total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites

- On schedule to cover 50 degrees latitude and above by June, with service ready to start by the end of the year

LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has confirmed the successful launch of all 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This launch brings OneWeb a step closer to its 'Five to 50' ambition, which enables the start of commercial service by the end of the year.

Lift-off occurred on 25 April at 23:14 BST. OneWeb's satellites separated from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 52 minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.

This successful launch brings its total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites. These will form part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, and represents 60 percent of the constellation required to enable its connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021.

This is the third in a five-launch 'Five to 50' programme, enabling OneWeb to offer services across the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Artic Seas and Canada, and will be switched on before the end of the year. OneWeb then intends to make global service available in 2022.

Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO commented: "These are exciting times at OneWeb as we get ever closer to bringing our connectivity services to some of the world's hardest to reach places. With this third successful launch in our 'Five to 50' programme, we are rapidly building momentum: we are launching more satellites, demonstrating the network, and announcing more distribution signings around the globe. We have a world class team and product, and alongside our supportive shareholders, OneWeb continues to work towards bringing connectivity to everyone, everywhere."

Webcast playback

Watch Launch #6 Launch Programme

Launch Lift-Off Sequence

More highlights from OneWeb available on YouTube

Launch Imagery

https://we.tl/t-5k8y0qIeKv

Launch Partner

Arianespace and Glavkosmos

Launch Facility

Soyuz Launch Complex, Vostochny Cosmodrome

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

