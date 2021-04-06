OneWeb announces the appointment of Per Borgklint as Chief Commercial Officer

-- Former SVP and Group Chief Innovation Officer at Ericsson AB

-- More than 20 years of leadership across telco, media, and software

-- Significant experience in building and monetising networks

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the global communications company powered from Space, announces the appointment of Per Borgklint as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Per joins OneWeb with more than 20 years' experience in leadership positions across telco, media, and software, including the Swedish multinational Ericsson AB, and CEO positions at Net1, Canal+, Tele2 Netherlands, and Optimal Telecom.

At Ericsson, Per was Senior Vice President and part of its Global Executive Leadership Team, as well as Group Chief Innovation Officer, responsible for commercialising new technologies from concept to global product, and head of Ericsson's global software and media solutions business.

Previously, as CEO at Net-1, Per was hired to restart the business out of bankruptcy, launching a CDMA 450 data-only network in Scandinavia, and growing its subscriber base rapidly. Prior to Net-1, Per was CEO of Tele2 Netherlands, and Market Area Director for UK and Benelux, heading the company's retail-based operations and the launch of innovations including MVNO, IPTV, fibre to the curve, Europe's first 3G network, and first mobile TV service. Most recently, Per has worked as strategic consultant for new and existing media and telco companies across Europe and the US.

Per will spearhead OneWeb's go-to-market strategies across all key verticals including enterprise, government, aviation, and maritime. He will bring further momentum to the growth of OneWeb's commercial team as they work to ensure distributor partners are fully equipped to leverage OneWeb's network for their immediate advantage. Partners also gain access to a suite of self-service digital products and connectivity options designed for managing global connectivity responsibly and efficiently.

Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb, says: "With this announcement, we pass another significant milestone. Per brings more than 20 years of transformative leadership to this role and I could not be more excited about the strong progress OneWeb is making to build, demonstrate and commercialise our innovative low Earth orbit network."

Per Borgklint comments: "OneWeb has a strong purpose-led brand and I'm looking forward to getting started. Success comes from providing a seamless, high-speed customer experience, so it's exciting to see OneWeb's innovative platform of easy-to-use digital products which distribution partners can fully leverage to monetise the opportunities of Low Earth Orbit communications."

Per is a graduate of the University of Southern Europe Monaco, and Jönköping International Business School, with an MSc in Business Administration and Majors in Economics and International Marketing.

About OneWeb

OneWeb will enable connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475016/OneWeb_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.oneweb.net/



SOURCE OneWeb