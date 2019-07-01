OneTrust's Kabir Barday Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Winner in the Southeast

OneTrust's rapid growth in privacy management led by Barday earns top honor in EY's Emerging Technology category

ATLANTA, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced Kabir Barday, CEO and Founder of OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk software, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in the Emerging Technology category in the Southeast. The award recognizes entrepreneurs excelling across company innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their business and community. Barday was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The EY honor comes on the heels of rapid growth and innovation for OneTrust's technology, helping more than 3,000 companies of all sizes solve the challenges of the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy laws. OneTrust was also named one of Fast Company's 2019 World's Most Innovative security companies, and the 2019 Atlanta Business Chronicle's #1 fastest growing company in Atlanta.

"A solid privacy program is critical to continue data-driven innovation while protecting the fundamental privacy rights of people. Thank you to EY and the judges for recognizing OneTrust and our commitment to delivering the best technology to power the future of privacy, security and third-party risk programs," said Kabir Barday, CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), OneTrust. "I am honored to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year winner in the Southeast. This award is not just for me, but shared with the nearly 1,000 employees of OneTrust who together are building the technology to solve tomorrow's privacy challenges."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Shultz of Starbucks, Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn and J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc. As a Southeast award winner, Barday is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards, which will be announced in November.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In the Southeast, regional sponsors include Platinum sponsors King & Spalding LLP and PNC Bank, and Silver sponsors Chatham Financial and Cresa.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

