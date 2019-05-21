OneTrust Releases OneTrust 5.0: The Industry's Most Advanced Platform to Manage Global Privacy, Security and Third-Party Risk

New products and major updates power companies with innovative solutions for privacy program management, third-party vendor risk, privacy user experience and incident and breach response

ATLANTA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at PrivacyTech, the largest user conference dedicated to privacy technology, OneTrust announced the release of OneTrust 5.0, the largest update to OneTrust's privacy management, third-party risk, security and marketing solutions. OneTrust 5.0 includes new products to understand program maturity and benchmarking, centrally manage policy and notices across platforms, automate consumer request completion via OneTrust's Targeted Data Discovery, and automate the third-party vendor risk lifecycle.

OneTrust is the single platform to manage the challenges of global privacy compliance. Organizations can use the full platform of Privacy Program Management, Third-Party Vendor Management, Privacy & Marketing User Experience and Incident & Breach Response solutions, or choose the specific solutions or products that are right for their needs. OneTrust 5.0 delivers major updates across the platform that will be demoed today during the opening keynote at PrivacyTech Americas and at Privacy Tech Europe in London in June.

Privacy Program Management updates include:

New Maturity & Planning product to measure privacy program readiness over time and plan for future success and new Program Benchmarking product to understand maturity compared to other privacy programs globally, regionally, across industry and by size.

product to measure privacy program readiness over time and plan for future success and new product to understand maturity compared to other privacy programs globally, regionally, across industry and by size. Read more : OneTrust Releases Maturity & Planning and Program Benchmarking Solutions to Automate Privacy Readiness and Planning

New risk scoring workflows to configure risk rating, scoring and aggregation criteria.

workflows to configure risk rating, scoring and aggregation criteria. New saved views to create and save assessments screens and prioritize assessments.

to create and save assessments screens and prioritize assessments. Significant enhancements to OneTrust Assessment Automation and OneTrust Data Mapping.

Third-Party Vendor Management updates include:

New Vendorpedia TM services to manage vendor sync and chasing services.

services to manage vendor sync and chasing services. New vendor services to get granular information about vendors at the service level.

to get granular information about vendors at the service level. New scheduled assessments to automate vendor assessments based on a set schedule.

to automate vendor assessments based on a set schedule. Significant enhancements to OneTrust Vendor Risk Management.

Privacy & Marketing User Experience updates include:

New Policy & Notice Management product to manage, update and audit multiple policies and notices on websites and mobile applications from a single dashboard.

product to manage, update and audit multiple policies and notices on websites and mobile applications from a single dashboard. Read more : OneTrust Launches Industry-First Policy and Notice Management Solution to Centrally Manage and Update GDPR and CCPA Privacy Policies & Disclosures

New preference management capabilities create and manage custom, multi-choice preferences for OneTrust Universal Consent and Mobile App Consent deployments.

capabilities create and manage custom, multi-choice preferences for OneTrust Universal Consent and Mobile App Consent deployments. New Targeted Data Discovery integrations to automate completing data subject and consumer requests with the most common external CRM and email management systems.

to automate completing data subject and consumer requests with the most common external CRM and email management systems. Additional methods to verify user identity for GDPR data subject rights and CCPA consumer rights requests.

for GDPR data subject rights and CCPA consumer rights requests. Updated cookie workflows to better customize and build OneTrust Cookie Consent banners and preference centers with advanced templates, categorization, filtering, integrations, geo-location and language configurations.

Incident & Breach Response updates include:

Complete integration of DataGuidance research into the Incident & Breach Response workflow.

Updated built-in guidance for notification requirements in each jurisdiction.

Read more: OneTrust Updates Incident & Breach Response Solution to Automate Guidance and Response Across 300+ Data Breach Laws

Overall updates include:

Updated custom dashboards to get a full view of privacy program status with display specific and relevant data widgets.

New plugin integrations to over 300 third-party apps and services.

to over 300 third-party apps and services. New ability to send "needs more information" requests in bulk.

New platform to submit OneTrust feature requests via OneTrust Ideas.

via OneTrust Ideas. Updated product tutorials available within the product.

"PrivacyTech is all about driving success with the newest privacy technology, and the launch of OneTrust 5.0 gives our attendees a chance to see hands-on the latest innovations from OneTrust," said Blake Brannon, OneTrust VP Product. "We're committed to building the single platform that companies can use to manage privacy, security, marketing and third-party risk programs and OneTrust 5.0 delivers key new products, feature updates and enhancements to deliver on this mission."

Learn more about how OneTrust 5.0 powers privacy, security, marketing and third-party risk programs, visit us this week during PrivacyTech Americas, register for PrivacyTech Europe, taking place 12-14 June in London, or register for the OneTrust 5.0 Product Update Webinar on June 6. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management. According The Forrester New Wave™: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company named OneTrust as one of 2019's World's Most Innovative Companies.

More than 2,500 customers, both big and small and across 100 countries, use OneTrust to implement their privacy, security and third-party risk programs, automatically generating the specific record keeping needed to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws.

OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: Privacy Maturity Benchmarking, Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Third-Party Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Data Mapping (Records of Processing), Customer Preference Management, Consent Management, Website Scanning & Cookie Compliance, Mobile App Scanning, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management and Policy & Notice Management. The software, available in 60 languages, is backed by 50 awarded patents, integrates with 300 technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The platform's intelligence comes from DataGuidance by OneTrust, an in-depth and up-to-date source of privacy and security regulatory summaries, guidance, templates, case law, and analysis. Hundreds of global privacy and security laws and frameworks are built-in, including security frameworks like ISO27001. The database is updated daily by over 30 in-house privacy researchers, along with a network of 500 lawyers across over 300 jurisdictions, and by active input as part of OneTrust's regulatory engagement program.

OneTrust's customers are supported by a worldwide team of over 100 in-house privacy implementation and support resources and boasts a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Customers can also access more than 1,000 external individuals who have completed the OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional program.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community is the largest, most active and globally available community for privacy technology. Each year, OneTrust brings together over 10,000 professionals across 400 events to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect workshops in 100+ international cities and PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust's 700 employees are located across co-headquarters in Atlanta and in London with additional locations in Bangalore, Melbourne, San Francisco, New York, Munich and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

