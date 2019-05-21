OneTrust Releases Maturity & Planning and Program Benchmarking Solutions to Automate Privacy Readiness and Planning

New products assess privacy programs internally and benchmark externally across industry, size and region

ATLANTA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at PrivacyTech, the largest user conference dedicated to privacy technology, OneTrust launched two new products, Maturity & Planning and Program Benchmarking, to help companies better understand their privacy program maturity both internally over time and externally compared to companies across the globe.

As the global privacy landscape across continues to evolve, privacy professionals must be able to quickly assess their organizational readiness for compliance and benchmark their progress against other companies across the globe. The new OneTrust Maturity & Planning and Program Benchmarking tools are the solution to measure, benchmark and prioritize program readiness and report on progress.

Maturity & Planning measures a customer's privacy program readiness over time, including how gaps have been addressed as the customer's program has matured. Customers can also use Maturity & Planning to plan for future success by assigning out tasks per question or per gap and assign and monitor team member's deadlines. Maturity graphs are automatically updated as tasks are complete and OneTrust creates automatic reports for executive teams to demonstrate program success overtime.

Program Benchmarking maps together global privacy laws including GDPR, CCPA and LGPD into a single benchmarking assessment. Customers can complete the assessment, opt-in to anonymously share results into the OneTrust Program Benchmarking database and understand how their program readiness compares to other organizations globally, regionally, across industry and size.

"Today, managing a comprehensive privacy program is complex process that bridges together different laws across the globe and teams across an organization," said Blake Brannon, OneTrust VP Product. "Privacy managers need tools to understand how their programs are progressing both internally within the company and externally compared to other organizations. Our Maturity & Planning and Program Benchmarking solutions enable companies to understand their gaps, plan for the future and report on progress, giving privacy teams a holistic view and suggested prioritization to manage the demands of today's privacy compliance landscape."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management. According The Forrester New Wave™: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company named OneTrust as one of 2019's World's Most Innovative Companies.

More than 2,500 customers, both big and small and across 100 countries, use OneTrust to implement their privacy, security and third-party risk programs, automatically generating the specific record keeping needed to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws.

OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: Privacy Maturity Benchmarking, Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Third-Party Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Data Mapping (Records of Processing), Customer Preference Management, Consent Management, Website Scanning & Cookie Compliance, Mobile App Scanning, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management and Policy & Notice Management. The software, available in 60 languages, is backed by 50 awarded patents, integrates with 300 technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The platform's intelligence comes from DataGuidance by OneTrust, an in-depth and up-to-date source of privacy and security regulatory summaries, guidance, templates, case law, and analysis. Hundreds of global privacy and security laws and frameworks are built-in, including security frameworks like ISO27001. The database is updated daily by over 30 in-house privacy researchers, along with a network of 500 lawyers across over 300 jurisdictions, and by active input as part of OneTrust's regulatory engagement program.

OneTrust's customers are supported by a worldwide team of over 100 in-house privacy implementation and support resources and boasts a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Customers can also access more than 1,000 external individuals who have completed the OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional program.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community is the largest, most active and globally available community for privacy technology. Each year, OneTrust brings together over 10,000 professionals across 400 events to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect workshops in 100+ international cities and PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust's 700 employees are located across co-headquarters in Atlanta and in London with additional locations in Bangalore, Melbourne, San Francisco, New York, Munich and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

