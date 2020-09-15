OneTrust Opens Registration for TrustWeek™ 2020 - Free & Online Privacy, Security, and Governance User Conference

TrustWeek 2020 brings together privacy, security, and data governance pros online and around the globe to discover the latest innovations and implement OneTrust technology in practice

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today opened registration for its annual user conference, TrustWeek™ 2020, taking place online and across global time zones October 12-16. The weeklong event series includes keynote sessions, customer panels, deep-dive product sessions, and more for professionals to learn the latest innovations in OneTrust technology and build a more trusted organization.

TrustWeek 2020 is free to attend, and available online across time zones. The primary conference days, October 14-15, will be on a "follow the sun" schedule with sessions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Americas time zones for 48 hours of non-stop innovation.

Save your seat for TrustWeek™ 2020 – October 12-16 – OneTrust's Free, Online User Conference

TrustWeek brings together privacy, security, and governance professionals together to discover the latest innovations and implement OneTrust technology in practice. The event focuses on how to use technology to operationally be a more trusted organization, and build trust into a competitive advantage with four key tracks:

Privacy : CPOs, DPOs, legal, and privacy teams can attend sessions about data mapping, automating assessments, privacy rights management, CCPA, LGPD, and more.

: CPOs, DPOs, legal, and privacy teams can attend sessions about data mapping, automating assessments, privacy rights management, CCPA, LGPD, and more. GRC : Information security, GRC, ethics and compliance, and risk professionals can attend sessions diving deep into vendor risk management, third-party risk exchange, IT risk management, audit and policy management, whistleblowing, and more.

: Information security, GRC, ethics and compliance, and risk professionals can attend sessions diving deep into vendor risk management, third-party risk exchange, IT risk management, audit and policy management, whistleblowing, and more. Data Governance : Data governance and management professionals can attend sessions detailing data discovery, data retention, and overall data governance.

: Data governance and management professionals can attend sessions detailing data discovery, data retention, and overall data governance. Preference & Consent: Marketers, publishers, and advertisers can learn the latest on consent management, preference centers, cookies, CMPs, IAB TCF 2.0, and OTT.

The agenda features:

Keynote sessions featuring OneTrust CEO and CTO showcasing the latest innovations and product roadmap

Thoughtful customer panels discussing industry trends and use cases

More than 30 deep-dive product sessions highlighting the newest features and demos

Virtual and interactive expo hall showcasing complementary sponsor and partner solutions

Certification courses to become OneTrust Professional and Expert certified

One-on-one meetings with product specialists in our Ask an Expert hubs

Online networking and special events with other event attendees

Gamification activities to earn redeemable OneTrust money

Save your seat for TrustWeek™ 2020 – October 12-16– OneTrust's Free, Online User Conference

"We're excited to launch TrustWeek online and bring together our network of customers, partners, and industry experts to learn how to build more trusted businesses," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Now in our third year, OneTrust's user conference is the place to explore all of the innovations we've made in the OneTrust platform, and how our solutions work together for your privacy, security, and governance programs."

To learn more or register for the event, go to TrustWeek2020.com.

OneTrust, TrustWeek, and Be a More Trusted Organization are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance™ - Regulatory Research Software

Be a More Trusted Organization™. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Ferree

+1 770-294-4668

media@onetrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478210/OneTrust_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.onetrust.com



SOURCE OneTrust