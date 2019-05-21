OneTrust Launches Policy and Notice Management Solution to Centrally Manage and Update GDPR and CCPA Privacy Policies & Disclosures

Manage, update and audit multiple policies and notices on websites and mobile applications from a single dashboard with OneTrust Policy and Notice Management Solution

ATLANTA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at PrivacyTech, the largest user conference dedicated to privacy technology, OneTrust launched OneTrust Policy and Notice Management to manage, update and audit multiple privacy policies and notices from a single dashboard. As a part of the OneTrust Privacy User Experience suite, OneTrust Policy and Notice Management helps companies comply with the GDPR's privacy notice obligation and the CCPA's disclosure requirement.

Privacy laws, specifically the GDPR and CCPA, require businesses to maintain concise, transparent, intelligible and easily accessible privacy policies, notices and disclosures. These notifications need to be written in a clear and plain language and updated annually. For many companies, these notices and disclosures are tied to hundreds of websites and applications, linked to different legal basis of collection and are written in many languages. Maintaining an up-to-date policy across all digital properties, updating this policy annually and auditing that the information across websites and applications is accurate cause major challenges for legal, privacy and marketing teams.

OneTrust Policy and Notice Management is the first solution to give companies a central dashboard to manage, monitor, edit, update and audit all policies and notices on digital properties in multiple languages. OneTrust Policy and Notice Management:

Tracks where published policies are located across websites, hosted documents, intranet and mobile apps

Resolves issues of forgotten or out-of-date policies

Enables rich editing features with the ability to embed graphics, images, videos and layered text to create policies and notices for various marketing channels

Integrates with consent management tools to automate recordkeeping

Maintains an audit trail and version control history for ongoing compliance

"Updated and easy-to-read privacy policies give companies a first chance to show consumers a commitment to the responsible collection and use of personal data," said Blake Brannon, OneTrust VP Product. "OneTrust Privacy and Notice Management gives teams control over all notices to maintain compliance with the GDPR, CCPA and other privacy laws. With custom, video and image-rich notices and holistic insight into privacy policies across websites and apps, companies can continue to make privacy a competitive advantage and market differentiator."

"Updated and easy-to-read privacy policies give companies a first chance to show consumers a commitment to the responsible collection and use of personal data," said Blake Brannon, OneTrust VP Product. "OneTrust Privacy and Notice Management gives teams control over all notices to maintain compliance with the GDPR, CCPA and other privacy laws. With custom, video and image-rich notices and holistic insight into privacy policies across websites and apps, companies can continue to make privacy a competitive advantage and market differentiator."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used technology platform to operationalize privacy, security and third-party risk management. According The Forrester New Wave™: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company named OneTrust as one of 2019's World's Most Innovative Companies.

More than 2,500 customers, both big and small and across 100 countries, use OneTrust to implement their privacy, security and third-party risk programs, automatically generating the specific record keeping needed to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws.

OneTrust's size and scale allows it to offer the easiest-to-use and most affordable solution for implementing use cases including: Privacy Maturity Benchmarking, Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Third-Party Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Data Mapping (Records of Processing), Customer Preference Management, Consent Management, Website Scanning & Cookie Compliance, Mobile App Scanning, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management and Policy & Notice Management. The software, available in 60 languages, is backed by 50 awarded patents, integrates with 300 technology partners, and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The platform's intelligence comes from DataGuidance by OneTrust, an in-depth and up-to-date source of privacy and security regulatory summaries, guidance, templates, case law, and analysis. Hundreds of global privacy and security laws and frameworks are built-in, including security frameworks like ISO27001. The database is updated daily by over 30 in-house privacy researchers, along with a network of 500 lawyers across over 300 jurisdictions, and by active input as part of OneTrust's regulatory engagement program.

OneTrust's customers are supported by a worldwide team of over 100 in-house privacy implementation and support resources and boasts a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Customers can also access more than 1,000 external individuals who have completed the OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional program.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community is the largest, most active and globally available community for privacy technology. Each year, OneTrust brings together over 10,000 professionals across 400 events to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect workshops in 100+ international cities and PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust's 700 employees are located across co-headquarters in Atlanta and in London with additional locations in Bangalore, Melbourne, San Francisco, New York, Munich and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

