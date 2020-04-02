OneTrust Launches Athena AI and Robotic Automation Engine

OneTrust Athena™ leverages AI and Robotic Automation to integrate intelligence, predictive analytics, and automation into world's most widely used privacy, security, and trust technology platform

ATLANTA, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the most widely used technology platform to manage privacy, security, third-party risk, and trust, today launched OneTrust Athena™, an AI and robotic automation engine built into the OneTrust platform.

Register for the webinar: Streamline Your Privacy, Security & Trust Program with OneTrust Athena AI taking place on April 14 at 11:00 am ET / 16:00 GMT

OneTrust Athena adds significant automation to an organization's compliance and risk management programs by using AI-powered bots embedded directly into the OneTrust platform for a number of key use cases, including:

Discovering and classifying data across structured and unstructured data sets

Automating the complex combinations of tasks required in responding to a privacy rights request under the GDPR or CCPA

Interpreting regulatory data sets for risks specific to an organization's actual profile

Making predictions and intelligent suggestions on unidentified risks and remediation actions

OneTrust Athena is powered by intelligence from OneTrust DataGuidance regulatory research software and integrated across the entire OneTrust platform to save time and reduce the effort of ongoing compliance with global privacy and security laws and frameworks. OneTrust customers can now leverage AI and Robotic Process Automation to help better understand sensitive data, predict risk and suggest remediation, and optimize internal workflows is key to maintaining a robust compliance program.

"OneTrust Athena brings more intelligence and automation to the OneTrust platform," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Customers can automate privacy requests more efficiently, intelligently flag data breaches, automate high-risk processes and more with OneTrust Athena. The powerful AI engine will help our customers put more automation and intelligence into their privacy, security and trust workflows."

To learn more register for the webinar: Streamline Your Privacy, Security & Trust Program with OneTrust Athena AI taking place on April 14 at 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the most widely used technology platform to manage privacy, security, third-party risk and trust used by more than 5,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics Compliance and Ethics software

OneTrust products are powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine and intelligence from OneTrust DataGuidance regulatory research software. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Ferree

+1 (770)-294-4668

media@onetrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478210/OneTrust_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.onetrust.com



SOURCE OneTrust