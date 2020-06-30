OneTrust Enhances Data Discovery Capabilities with Acquisition of Integris Software

AI-Based Data Discovery and Classification Technology Supports Privacy, Security, and Data Governance Use Cases

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security, data governance, and compliance technology company today announced enhancements to OneTrust DataDiscovery™ with the acquisition of Integris Software.

Learn more during the webinar, OneTrust DataDiscovery + Integris Software: AI-Driven Data Discovery and Classification on Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm BST

OneTrust DataDiscovery helps companies understand their data across all systems and assets (cloud, on-premise, and legacy), and all data types (structured, unstructured, semi-structured). These insights help customers automate privacy, security, and data governance programs.

Integris Software's market-leading data discovery and classification technology is powered by AI and has been deployed at scale across organizations big and small, including many of the Fortune 500. Production installations span across industries including retail, telecom, transportation, automotive, and technology.

The Integris Software technology is already integrated into OneTrust DataDiscovery™ product and is generally available today. Key customer use cases of the combined offering include:

Monitoring compliance during cloud migrations

Auto-populating feeds into data maps and GDPR Article 30 Records

Automating Privacy Impact Assessment (PIAs) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs)

Discovering and classifying structured and unstructured data

Managing data governance and catalogs

Detecting Crown Jewel data

Securing Big Data systems, including Hadoop data lakes and Databricks

Identifying personal and non-personal data

Assisting in data breach impact analysis

Automating privacy rights fulfillment for CCPA, GPDR, LGPD, and other privacy laws

The integration of Integris Software brings over seven years of data discovery experience and development into the OneTrust platform, strengthening OneTrust's existing DataDiscovery capabilities. The Integris technology has already been integrated into the existing OneTrust platform, allowing customers to take advantage of these capabilities immediately.

"Our customers have encouraged us to continue to lead the market with innovation in automated data discovery capabilities," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "After evaluating dozens of discovery technologies, we identified Integris Software as having best in class technology and team that will combine with OneTrust to accelerate our innovation and benefit our customers."

"Integris Software is excited to be a part of the OneTrust family and join the world's leader in privacy, security, and governance," said Kristina Bergman, Founder and CEO, Integris Software, "We knew OneTrust's 6,000 customers would be eager to use our combined solution quickly, so we've worked hard over the last few months to seamlessly bring the technologies together and offer organizations the ability to use the Integris technology within OneTrust DataDiscovery immediately."

To learn more about OneTrust DataDiscovery™ and the Integris Software enhancements

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance™ - Regulatory Research Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

