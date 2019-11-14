OneTrust Announces PrivacyTech 2020 Global User Conference Dates in London and Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced open registration for PrivacyTech 2020, its global annual user conference for driving innovation with privacy, security and third-party risk technology. PrivacyTech Europe in London and PrivacyTech Americas in Atlanta is the only hands-on practitioner focused conference of its kind and will bring together over 1,000 industry leaders to breakdown the latest technology innovations driving privacy, security and third-party risk management.

Now in its third year, PrivacyTech gives customers, partners, prospects and industry leaders the opportunity to discover new technologies driving business innovation, exchange best practices across the network of OneTrust users and implement these tools in practice. Attendees ranging from solo practitioners to enterprises with global teams will gain the resources necessary to tackle today's latest privacy, security and third-party risk challenges, including the CCPA, GDPR, ePrivacy, LGPD, ISO27001 and a host of other global privacy and security laws and frameworks.

During three action-packed days, PrivacyTech will deliver over 40 practical sessions and hands-on certification workshops that are focused on using technology to drive innovative and effective privacy, security and third-party risk programs. The conference features keynote panels from local regulators and lawmakers and panel discussions from global organizations using OneTrust. Afternoon breakout sessions dive deep into top industry topics, including CCPA consumer rights and opt-out of sale, vendor risk, cookie management, targeted data discovery, local laws and more. Attendees also have the opportunity to schedule 1:1 meetings with OneTrust team members to discuss personalized program initiatives and get insight into OneTrust's product roadmap with participation in customer advisory boards.

During the optional day-three OneTrust Certification Workshop, attendees can join foundational training on the OneTrust platform and achieve status as a OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional or become a OneTrust Certified Expert. PrivacyTech is the only event throughout the year that professionals can achieve Expert Certification in up to two OneTrust modules of choice: Assessment Automation, Consent & Preference Management, Cookie Consent, Data Mapping & Inventory, Data Subject Requests, Incident & Breach Management, Targeted Data Discovery, and Vendor Risk Management.

"PrivacyTech is the event of the year for individuals involved in privacy, security and third-party risk. Dedicated to driving innovation, this conference brings together regulators defining global privacy laws, experts shaping the industry and OneTrust customers innovating their businesses," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We're excited to bring together over 1,000 of our customers, partners, prospects and industry leaders across London and Atlanta to share the latest on the technology shaping their privacy, security and third-party risk programs."

