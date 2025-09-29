OneReg and Air New Zealand set new standard for aviation compliance

OneReg expands into airline sector with Air New Zealand Engineering, advancing global aviation oversight

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneReg, New Zealand's leading aviation compliance system, has gone live across Air New Zealand's Engineering division – marking a major milestone for the platform. This work with the national carrier signals OneReg's strong expansion into the airline sector, building on the platform's proven success in airport compliance.

Designed to simplify aviation compliance, OneReg offers a fully integrated platform that streamlines the management of regulatory requirements. It enables operators to stay ahead of the curve in a fast-evolving regulatory landscape by consolidating complex processes into one smart system.

Air New Zealand's Engineering teams are using OneReg to manage policies, processes and procedures that underpin airworthiness, such as the control and scheduling of maintenance operations, which are critical functions that ensure regulatory compliance and uphold aircraft safety.

Later this year, Air New Zealand's Maintenance division will also transition onto the platform, underscoring the airline's commitment to smart, scalable digital operations.

"Air New Zealand is one of the world's most respected carriers, and this new relationship with them is a defining moment for OneReg. It validates our ability to support complex, large-scale aviation operations and signals our readiness to expand on our success with airport partners and lead in the commercial airline sector. This is only the beginning of what's to come," says Clinton Cardozo, Chief Executive of OneReg.

Unlike traditional systems, OneReg offers a truly digital, fully integrated, dynamic compliance platform built to evolve with regulatory change, not just document it. OneReg creates a live compliance environment where teams can propose, review and implement updates in real time, with unprecedented levels of control, built-in traceability, and audit readiness.

"At Air New Zealand, we are committed to the highest standards of safety and compliance while continuously seeking innovative ways to enhance our operations. By digitising what was once a paper-heavy process, we can complete compliance requirements in a fraction of the time. It's a major step forward, giving thousands of our people the ability to manage compliance and operational documentation with far greater speed, safety, and efficiency," says Andrew Hewitt, General Manager Engineering at Air New Zealand.

For the first time, the Air New Zealand Engineering team can now propose changes to documentation quickly and at any time, delivering tighter control with far less effort – enabling rapid updates without compromising safety or compliance.

"In a team responsible for keeping aircraft safe and reliable, that kind of agility isn't just helpful – it's essential," says Hewitt.

OneReg functions as a comprehensive compliance framework, supporting aviation organisations with smarter, more predictive management tools. Its capabilities go beyond digitising records - helping reduce manual processes, minimise errors and ensure continuous compliance in a tightly regulated environment.

With the aviation compliance software sector projected to exceed US$18 billion by 2033, OneReg is well positioned to meet growing demand with a forward-looking, AI-powered solution proven in both regulatory and operational environments.

OneReg is transforming how the aviation ecosystem collaborates – streamlining data flow between airlines, airports and regulators. As more stakeholders adopt the platform, OneReg is closing long-standing compliance data gaps and laying the groundwork for a more transparent, efficient and secure global aviation oversight system.

About OneReg:

With OneReg, compliance isn't a checkbox – it's a state of being that reduces the time, complexity, and human resource cost of staying safe and compliant. The result is safer, smarter, more sustainable aviation. For more information, visit: www.onereg.com.