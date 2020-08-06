OnePlus and PUBG MOBILE team up to deliver exclusive 90 FPS experience for mobile gamers.

"OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That's exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most downloaded mobile games," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "We will continue pushing mobile gaming to new levels through our industry-leading displays, powerful performance, and fast and smooth overall user experience."

With the company's latest gaming partnership highlighting high refresh rate gaming, OnePlus users will be the first in the world to experience 90 FPS gameplay on PUBG MOBILE. The 90 FPS advantage is especially evident while panning, using a scope, running, and searching for other players at a distance. PUBG MOBILE players everywhere can now enjoy the game at a level of gameplay speed and smoothness only available from OnePlus devices during the exclusivity period from August 6 to September 6.

Since introducing the industry's first 90 Hz 2K display on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the even smoother 120 Hz display on the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus has become a leader in high refresh rate display technology. Combining the latest technology and software, including 120 Hz refresh rates, Snapdragon 865 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, and Fnatic Mode on OxygenOS, OnePlus devices deliver an unparalleled mobile gaming experience. In addition, with Warp Charge technology, OnePlus users can charge their devices at full speed without overheating even while gaming.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

