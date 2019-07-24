OneNeck, Dimension Data, and Dataprise Recognized as Innovators by 360Quadrants for Managed Services Space

CHICAGO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises make use of managed services to operate their IT infrastructure more efficiently. In today's digital world, the demand for managed services is increasing rapidly as enterprises find it more and more difficult to manage their increasing IT infrastructure. By deploying managed services, large companies leave the nuances of information technology to a team of highly-skilled specialists so that they can focus on their core competencies.

360Quadrants - the most granular comparison platform—has released a quadrant on Managed Services to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. This quadrant has OneNeck, Dimension Data, and Dataprise sharing space as Innovators. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of the product portfolios and business strategies of all companies in a particular space. Quadrants are updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Managed Services.

Managed Services Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 40 companies in the Managed Services space and places the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Innovators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes IBM, Cisco, Accenture, Fujitsu, Huawei, Atos, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL, and Wipro as Visionary Leaders; OneNeck IT Solutions, Dimension Data, Dataprise, Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company), and Allstream as Innovators; Nokia Networks, AT&T, Ericsson, GTT Communications, Unisys, and DXC Technology as Dynamic Differentiators; and Onepath, Calance, and Melbourne IT as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparisons of Managed Services vendors.

Additionally, experts from 360Quadrants have dived deep into research and released a niche region-specific quadrant. This quadrant recognizes the top players in the market in specific regions. The regional quadrant covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Intensive research was conducted to place companies in regional quadrants based on their developments, presence—both online and physical—and support/reach in specific regions. IBM is recognized as a Visionary Leader across all regions. In the North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, Accenture is recognized as a Visionary Leader by 360Quadrants. Finally, for Latin America and MEA, 360Quadrants recognizes Cisco Systems as a Visionary Leader.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank vendors of Managed Services involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 40 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the only rating platform for vendors in technology space, that combines data from buyers, vendors, expert, and inhouse analysts. The platform provides users access to unbiased information which helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and finding the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Predictive Analytics Solutions, Application Modernization Services, and AI in Fintech Solutions.

