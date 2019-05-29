OneLogin Announces Partnership with Atlas Identity to Deliver Unified Access Management for the Enterprise

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the industry leader in Unified Access Management today announced a systems integration partnership with Atlas Identity , an independent consultancy that specialises in cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solutions. The partnership recognises Atlas Identity's vast experience and capability to deliver OneLogin and formalises Atlas Identity and OneLogin's joint commitment to providing a secure, seamless experience for organisations of all sizes, across all industries.

OneLogin is the industry's leading solution for quick, simple, and secure single sign-on (SSO) enterprise identity management. The partnership with Atlas Identity will expand OneLogin's ability to deliver its Unified Access Management solution to global enterprises by utilising Atlas Identity's proven delivery methods and associated system integrations. Atlas Identity's professional services team will work with OneLogin's Unified Access Management solution to bring on-premise and cloud applications under one seamless management of a single console with a single set of security policies.

"In addition to continuous cybersecurity threats that are a part of our new reality, enterprise IT environments are becoming increasingly complex and costly to manage. These challenges require identity and access solutions that manage both cloud-based and on-premise applications as well as experienced advisors that provide insight and roadmap during the security cloud journey. Atlas Identity's experience with cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solutions and their extensive knowledge of OneLogin's Unified Access Management solution make them a perfect partner to help enterprises make this complex transition to the new world of access management," said Matt Hurley, VP Global Channels, Strategic Alliances and Professional Services at OneLogin.

Atlas Identity delivers IAM processes and system integrations using its own unique project delivery methodology. These solutions span an organisation's entire application environment to help them secure user access to applications and critical data. Together, Atlas Identity and OneLogin will provide comprehensive Unified Access Management and automated user provisioning to enterprises, eliminating manual onboarding and offboarding processes, while ensuring better governance and compliance.

"We believe this partnership with OneLogin will help us deliver critical solutions quickly and reliably across complex ecosystems for our customers," said Stephen Williams, Managing Director at Atlas Identity. "As enterprises face the complexities of managing identity, we're thrilled to be teaming up together with OneLogin to deliver a best-in-class identity solution across diverse environments."

Atlas Identity will join OneLogin's expanded partner program, OneLogin Accelerate , which will provide Atlas Identity access to OneLogin's Software Development Kits, RESTful APIs, and engineering resources.

About OneLogin

OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , the OneLogin blog , Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

About Atlas Identity

Atlas Identity is an independent U.K. based consultancy that specialises in the delivery of Cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, and associated system integrations. Atlas Identity works with a wide-range of organisations, including non-profits and startups, to enable them to gain the maximum benefit offered by IAM, and side-step the traditional pitfalls. For more information, visit www.atlasidentity.co.uk .

