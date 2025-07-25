OneFootball launches Community Sale on CoinList

BERLIN, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneFootball is thrilled to announce the official community sale for OneFootball Credits ($OFC). After the massive initial success of OneFootball Club - rolling out major partnerships with FIFA Rivals, Base (by Coinbase), Animoca Brands, Privy and many more - OneFootball is now ready for the next chapter.

OneFootball is launching a community sale on CoinList.

OneFootball Credits will unlock exclusive experiences, premium content, and special products, all within the OneFootball app. By owning $OFC, holders will become co-creators of our emerging ecosystem and have a direct hand in shaping the future of football alongside fans, creators, and brands in a truly fan-driven, ecosystem.

Unlike many other sales, new supporters get the exact same valuation as early stakeholders.

No special deals, no backroom discounts. This sale is designed entirely for the fan. The future of football should belong to its community. Early supporters will get to be part of OneFootball's newly emerging digital football ecosystem that will utilize $OFC at its core. The community sale marks the first step of OneFootball's commitment to launch OneFootball Credits and invites early adopters to join us before anyone else.

The sale is now live, but it won't last long! The sale runs from the 24th of July until the 31st of July, just 7 days, providing clients and every football fan worldwide with the exclusive opportunity to grab their stake in $OFC.

https://coinlist.co/onefootball

Patrick Fischer, CEO of OneFootball, shares, "Football has always been about community. Now, we're extending that community into the digital world. With OneFootball Credits, fans won't just cheer from the sidelines, they'll help shape the future of the sport."

About OneFootball GmbH and OneFootball Capital GmbH

Founded in 2008, OneFootball is a leading media football platform for a new generation of mobile-first football fans, with plans to become the football marketplace for content, products, and services of the future. It serves over 200 million people monthly through its owned and operated platform and video distribution network, bringing fans closer to the game with breaking news, highlight clips, live streaming, and more.

OneFootball is backed by the biggest clubs in the world of football, such as PSG, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Olympique de Marseille, Liverpool FC, Juventus FC and the German Football Federation (DFB). OneFootball partners with more than 200 clubs, leagues, federations, players, and broadcasters to bring content to the OneFootball Platform across 194 markets and with a global video distribution network that includes around 250 premium publisher partners. OneFootball Capital GmbH, the issuer of the $OFC Tokens, is a member of the OneFootball group.

For more information about OneFootball, please visit: https://company.onefootball.com/

